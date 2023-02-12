Islam Makhachev Net Worth 2023: How Much Did the Dagestani Make From UFC

As the UFC gets back down in Perth, Australia for UFC 284, fans witness who would be the greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time as Islam Makhachev faces Alexander Volkanovski. In the co-main event, we have Yair Rodriguez facing Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight championship.

Makhachev is the second Dagestani fighter to make it to the top after Khabib Nurmagomedov. Islam is the UFC lightweight champion of the world. Though the life of these Dagestanis is very private, it’s interesting to look at the net worth of these guys coming from a small part of Russia.

Islam Makhachev’s Net Worth

Makhachev’s net worth in 2022 was estimated to be around $2.2 Million. His record stands at 23-1 in his professional career. Most of his net worth was built because of fighting in the UFC.

Fight Salary Bonus Total Earnings Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira $500,000 $500,000 win bonus and fight week incentive of $200,000. $1.2 million Islam Makhachev Vs. Thiago Moises $55,000 $55,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay $116,000 Islam Makhachev Vs. Drew Dober $50,000 $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay $105,000

Islam defeated Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship back at UFC 280. Makhachev’s performance was a special one as he defeated the greatest submission artist of the division via a submission. Islam also looked great on his feet, as he had Charles stunned a couple of times in their fight.

Islam Makhachev’s MMA Career

As Makhachev gears up to defend his title against ‘The Great’, he has shown interest in going up to the welterweight before it’s all said and done. Islam has been dominant in the lightweight division. He could have some potential fights at 155. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, or even McGregor if he wants to come back. Islam would defend his title a few times at 155 if and when he gets passed Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

The Dagestani seems a great prospect for the UFC and to become one of the greatest fighters ever. If he decides to move up to 170 pounds, there will be some interesting matchups for him. His worth in the UFC is going to keep on increasing as he looks solid going ahead.