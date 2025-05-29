Jon Jones Reveals His Mother Had the Power to Uplift People from Addiction, Prostitution, and Darkness

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has revealed he’s cut from an admirable cloth through his loving mother — who often helped people much less fortunate than her.

Jones, who has been in the headlines since his return to action in November, has not found himself in the best of light in the eyes of his fans, critics, and pundits, either.

Remaining rather inactive since his 2023 heavyweight move, Jones has fought just twice — and neither against the current interim champion, Tom Aspinall. And this year, it’s been no different.

UFC CEO, Dana White, has claimed he is “very confident” of booking a fight between Jones and British star, Aspinall. But as far as Jones is concerned, he’s in no rush to either fight again — or call it a career, either. But this week, amid his tour of Asia, Jones has gone personal with his life.

Explaining how he was moulded by his parents, Jones gushed over his mother, describing her as a kind and charitable soul.

“What I took from my mom was her leadership ability,” Jones told DeepCuts with VicBlends, adding, “My mom had this ability to take people who maybe felt as if they were average themselves and bring out the absolute best in people.”

“My mom could take, you know, people who are from broken homes. And people who are substance abusers or, you know, women who have been in prostitution. And all these types of things. My mom would take in these types of women. And she would clean them up,” he further claimed.

Jones asserted that his mother would let people know that they were loved, valued, and appreciated. She would also teach them how to carry themselves and “dress properly, walking into a church or just being around their children.”

And while Jones has revealed his mother taught people to be accountable, it seems he himself has managed to forget that lesson in recent years.

DC claims Jones doesn’t want to see himself KO’d

Currently sitting at north of 115,000 signatures — a petition to see Jones stripped of his portion of the heavyweight crown has done the rounds on social media this week.

Admitting he is unmoved, Jones claimed he was unbothered by the potential outcome of this whole fiasco.

And this decision from Jones has done nothing more but goad the above-mentioned, Aspinall. Receiving props for staying true to his chase of a unification bout, Aspinall has been backed by Jones’ rival, Daniel Cormier — to even possibly cause a massive upset, too.

“He’s (Jones) not scared, make no mistake about it. But I think it’s enough to question,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

“And you know what I think a big worry might be for him? With Aspinall, he could potentially get knocked out. Like, legitimately knocked out and put on his back out cold. I just don’t know that he wants to have that visual of him in the world,” asked Cormier.

DC claims that while Jones has knocked out a lot of his opponents, he’s never seen himself getting beaten. Drawing from his own experience, the former UFC double champion asserts that it is a horrible memory, and perhaps Jones doesn’t want to deal with it.