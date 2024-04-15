“Definitely Neutral”: Fans Mock Alex Pereira’s Ex-Girlfriend Merle Christine as UFC 300 Prediction Backfires

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s former partner, Merle Christine, underestimated the champion’s prowess. The main event at UFC 300 featured a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Pereira was putting his belt on the line for the first time, while Hill was trying to win a belt that he had never lost inside the octagon. Ultimately, it was Pereira who emerged victorious. What is more surprising is the ease with which he did it. However, Pereira was not the clear favourite going into the fight. A lot of people, including his ex-girlfriend Merle Christine, doubted Pereira’s ability to get a win.

Prior to the fight, Christine shared her thoughts on her former boyfriend’s upcoming fight on YouTube. She said,

“But let’s be neutral so I would say, Alex Pereira is the stronger guy physically. He has a lot of power, physically he is so strong. He has these big hands you know. But mentally, he is not in the same.. In the same way as Jamahal Hill. He has not the same motivation as as Hill.”

Initially, the MMA fight presenter praised ‘Poatan’ for his physicality. She opined that the champion was hands down a more menacing and powerful fighter than Hill. However, Christine also went on to add that Hill had never lost his belt in the octagon. Therefore, he would be more motivated than Pereira to get his belt back.

And thus, she picked Hill to secure the victory. Needless to say, Christine’s prediction failed miserably and Alex Pereira fans did not miss an opportunity to remind her of the same.

One fan said, “s**t prediction.”

Another fan bashed Merle for being biased, saying, “Definitely neutral.”

“Why did everybody start doubting Alex at this fight” commented a Pereira fan.

“Fairy trail to ostracism. What a sad ending for Merle…” commented a fan in anger.

After his win, Pereira set another lofty goal for himself during the post-fight interview.

What is next for Alex Pereira after a brilliant display at UFC 300?

Alex Pereira cemented his place as an all-time great with a brilliant knockout win over Jamahal Hill. In the process, he absorbed virtually no damage at all. Following the win, in the post-fight press conference, the 36-year-old stated that he wants to fight in Brazil. The UFC heads to Rio De Janeiro with UFC 301 on May 4th. Pereira also offered to step up a weight class and fight at heavyweight. Pereira said,

“Heavyweight division is nasty. I don’t know if that’s the right move.” https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1779475941733134735?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In what was an anti-climactic end to Pereira’s ambitions, UFC President Dana White was not too pleased with the idea of him fighting at heavyweight. Thus, as of now, it does not look like we will see Pereira turn around for UFC 301. However, based on how Dana White and the UFC operate, it can not be completely turned down either.