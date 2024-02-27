Jon Jones Showed Class in Greeting Francis Ngannou’s Mother Despite Being Fat-Shamed

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou had a wholesome moment on X recently. The pair have been talking trash about each other constantly in hopes of setting up a fight. However, both fighters had a change of heart following an incident in Saudi Arabia. ‘Bones’ was in the Middle Eastern country for the PFL and Bellator event between the champions of both organizations. A camera captured a moment between himself and Ngannou’s mother revealed on X.

Francis Ngannou has been calling out Jon Jones to a fight for a long time. However, since he has left the UFC, making that fight has caused a lot of problems. Keeping the fighting and rivalry aside, Ngannou decided to praise Jon Jones for the way he greeted the former UFC champion’s mother:

“Fighting aside it was very respectable of you to greet my mom like this @JonnyBones. Much respect”

Take a look at the tweet:

Francis Ngannou is the face of the PFL now. The fighter signed a lucrative deal with the organization that also gave him shares in the company. He was sitting ringside for the event in Saudi Arabia. While Jon Jones was being interviewed in the broadcast, Ngannou fat-shamed him.

Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones after the UFC champion reveals his aspirations

The PFL invited Jon Jones to the PFL x Bellator Champions event in Saudi Arabia this past weekend. ‘Bones’ even appeared on the broadcast where they asked him a couple of questions.

The UFC Heavyweight Champion then revealed his aspirations in the UFC. He revealed that he wants to beat the likes of Stipe Miocic, Tom Aspinall, and even Francis Ngannou.

However, it seems ‘The Predator’ heard what Jones had to say because when the camera switched to him, he had this to say:

“In your dreams. You’re fu**ing fat”

Take a look at the video:



Fans had a field day with the comment as they roasted Jon Jones, claiming he would get knocked out by Francis Ngannou in a fight. ‘Bones’ is currently looking to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miočić. The pair will look to set the fight up in 2024. The fight will not take place at UFC 300, it will be later on in the year.