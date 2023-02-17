Jon Jones UFC Record: Does ‘Bones’ Have Any Losses in UFC?

Jon Jones is the UFC light heavyweight fighter who has made his presence felt inside the octagon for many years. Jones started training in MMA in 2007 and shortly after that, he made his debut in 2008. UFC took notice of Jon Jones because of his six-fight winning streak and signed him. With the incredible record that Jon Jones holds, many fight fans would question if ‘Bones’ has any losses in the UFC.



Jonny ‘Bones’ Jones, as they call him, entered the UFC at a very young age by signing a 4 fight deal with the promotion. At the time, he even became the youngest champion in the promotions. However, let’s look at his UFC record and see if the American fighter has suffered any losses in the promotion.

Has Jon Jones lost in his UFC career:

Jones entered the UFC at a very young age. His first fight was against Andre Gusmao at UFC 87. Jones won the fight and immediately caught everyone’s attention. In his upcoming fights, he defeated Stephan Bonnar and Jake O’Brien.

Jon Jones then went on to fight Matt Hamill, but his record shows he lost the fight. But did he actually lose to Matt Hamill? Jon Jones was absolutely dominating the fight. Matt Hamill looked helpless once Jones took him down.

The fight started to change as Jones started landing heavy ground-and-pound. But soon the referee had to stop the fight as Jones, in excitement, probably landed illegal elbows to the face. The rule in MMA is that a fighter can hit the opponent with an elbow. But not in 12 to 6 fashion. The 12 to 6 rule is quite a puzzle to fans, as there are other damaging things that are allowed.



The referee had to stop the fight and Jones got disqualified, which made Hamill the winner of the fight. Many believe Jones has no losses in the UFC as this only loss came through DQ, where Jon was in complete control of the fight.

After that fight, Jon continued his dominance in the UFC. ‘Bones’ defeated almost everyone in the 205-pound division. Ryan Bader, Rashad Evans, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson, and a few more couldn’t get the job done against Jones. Jon Jones’s record is 26 wins 1 loss and 1 no-contest.

With such an incredible record that Jon Jones has in the UFC, the consensus believes that ‘Bones’ has no losses in the UFC or in his career.

What’s next for Jones?

Jon Jones is all set to make a comeback. But it’s in the heavyweight division this time. Jones will be back at UFC 285 to face Cyril Gane for the heavyweight championship of the world. This is a new challenge for Jones, as he moves up a weight class where the weight limit is 265 pounds.

The fans have seen Jones train with Henry Cejudo recently. Will Cejudo and Jones be able to figure out the puzzle (Cyril Gane) is the real question? As Cyril Gane is the most creative striker in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

What is your prediction for UFC 285?

