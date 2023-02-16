Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are both from the mountains of Dagestan in Russia. They both have known each other well since their childhood. Both Khabib and Islam have mentioned training together since childhood and making it big together. But how are Khabib and Islam related?



Russia is a place where new athletes emerge all the time. Known for its wrestling and boxing, we have seen many Russian fighters in the UFC and MMA in general. The Dagestani boys made it to the top by being the champions in the UFC. But are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev related?

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Related to Islam Makhachev?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the most dominant champion in the UFC. ‘The Eagle’ beat everybody the UFC put in front of him. Khabib went on to gain popularity after he beat Conor McGregor after having a rivalry with him.

Because of Khabib and Islam being as close as they are, people often mistake them for brothers. In reality, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are not blood related. Khabib used to train with his father when he was young. Islam used to stay next door to Khabib.



Makhachev mentioned that he used to see Khabib go to training with his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and he even wanted to join. Islam then joined Khabib for training and since then they have trained together and been together.

Both the Russian boys came to AKA in California to train with Javier Mendez. Their careers went parallelly, as Khabib was running through the lightweight division and Islam was upcoming. Nurmagomedov became the lightweight champion of the world. Khabib retired after his father passed away.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov always said after Khabib its Islam that will be the champion at 155. After Khabib retired, it was Makhachev’s time to shine, and so he did. Islam Makhachev became the undisputed lightweight champion after beating Charles Olivera at UFC 280.

What’s next for Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev won a close decision against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s stock went up even in defeat. Fans are eager to see the rematch when it happens down the line.

Who REALLY won Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?!? After rewatching with no sound, Islam won 3 rounds to 2. He did enough to win, but has areas he’ll need to improve on in the rematch. @drinkfruve Use code TRIPLEC20 to save 20%! 🧃 FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/sqGiuF3g0Z pic.twitter.com/DrqL6EUugQ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 14, 2023

Makhachev’s record is currently 24-1, and he looks absolutely solid in the lightweight division. Dustin Porier could be a possible match up for Islam as the next fight. Justin Gaethji will be facing Rafael Fiziev. Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are booked to fight, as they will coach the new season of TUF.

The forgotten man in the lightweight division is Beneil Dariush and he is waiting for his title shot for long now. The fight between Dariush and Olivera was in talks but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Whom do you think will Islam face next?

