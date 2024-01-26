Jon Anik Net Worth: How Much Money Has the Commentator Earned in the UFC?

Numerous UFC personas have appreciated the promotion’s noted play-by-play commentator Jon Anik. The Boston native made his way into the UFC more than a decade back in 2011. Since then he has amassed a massive fanbase with his value-added commentary. But commentating on a platform like the UFC also comes with healthy incomes. Several reports mention that Anik’s noted commentary tablemate, Joe Rogan, earns about $50k for each UFC PPV he commentates on. This might cause several fans to wonder about Anik’s UFC earnings and net worth.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many reports that talk about Anik’s UFC payouts. However, a 2022 article from ‘The Sportsdaily‘ revealed that the 45-year-old receives $500k every year from the UFC for his commentary duties in UFC events. It’s pertinent to note that Anik’s payouts are yearly, while his noted commentary tablemate, Joe Rogan, receives his cheques after each UFC PPV he commentates on. Rogan has also acknowledged Anik as one of the greats in the commentary table.

The amount of information available in the public domain about Anik’s net worth is also pretty scarce. One of them from ‘Mediareferee‘ says that the Boston native has amassed a net worth of about $5M currently. Anik also earns from a few endorsements. But there’s hardly any doubt that the majority of his net worth has come from his UFC payouts.

Despite being one of the most noted names in the entire UFC community, Anik has run into a bit of trouble with the fans currently. Well, things have got so severe that he revealed that he might leave the UFC as well. But most fans may not know what exactly happened.

Sean Strickland fans went off on Jon Anik due to his opinions supporting Dricus Du Plessis

The entire controversy started after the main event of UFC 297. The UFC community got polarized over the judge’s decision to rule the bout in Dricus Du Plessis’ favor. Several fans thought that the former UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, should have retained his title after the main event. However, Anik supported the judge’s decision and voiced his opinion in Du Plessis’ favor.

This is what stung ‘Tarzan’s’ fans who went off on the UFC play-by-play commentator on various social media platforms. In one of Anik’s recent podcast episodes, he revealed that he was startled by the negativity that fans were throwing towards him. He also indicated that such fans might cause him to quit the UFC soon.

Anik also implied he might be transitioning to football due to the attacking nature of MMA fans. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that several fans may not have the same craze for UFC events without Anik’s voice in it.