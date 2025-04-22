‘Jon Jones vs. Tom Apsinall Is Gonna Happen’: Citing Dana White Factor, UFC Legend Comes To Bones’ Defense

Dinosaurs might have turned into fossils in the time it is taking to make the dream matchup between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall materialize. But before Aspinall can use his gift for the gab to become an eloquent MMA analyst, a certain UFC veteran is betting just about anything that he will get his chance to unify the heavyweight titles.

Chael Sonnen might not be the undefeated fighter that UFC fans and he continue to claim, but the veteran analyst is simply too good at reading the UFC tea leaves.

Having won the interim title over 500 days ago in 2023, Aspinall has tried everything but personally stalk Jones to get him to sign the papers. But so far, Jones has left him on ‘seen’. However, Sonnen asks fans not to read too much into the heavyweight champion’s apathetic antics.

Furthermore, refuting the claims about the Rochester native asking for a 6-month camp, Sonnen assures that there’s no larger conspiracy at play.

“This fight is going to happen,” Sonnen said. “In fact, this fight is going to happen next. Claming that if Jones fights next, there’s no chance that it won’t be against the interim champion, Sonnen claimed, “I can give you that as an assurance.”

“You will see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall”, the former UFC middleweight contender reiterated.

Sonnen also pushed back on the growing narrative that Jones was holding the UFC heavyweight division hostage to ensure personal glory. As of today, Jones has marked 784 days as the champion – a record he shares with heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic.

Suffice to say, this had led to speculations that Jones had been wanting to vacate the title and retire after officially crossing Miocic’s record.

According to Sonnen, all that and more are just noises to be ignored.

“All these reports you’ve seen that Jon is holding up this fight—that is not true,” Sonnen stated.

Asserting that the only true source of information in cases such as these was the UFC boss, he noted, “The litmus test is that when that phone rings and it’s Dana White, what is said in that moment—that’s the only thing that determines if someone is ducking or delaying.”

If Sonnen saying it’s a done deal was not enough, Aspinall, who last carried a rubber duck to UFC London earlier this year to taunt Jones, also seems more cheerful than usual.

Aspinall’s oath of secrecy

If Aspinall’s latest video is any indication, the UFC matchmakers are close to finalizing the deal, if they haven’t already.

Despite having had to sit through months of speculations about alleged $30 million demands and potential retirement, Aspinall dropped a little something for his loyal fans yesterday.

“I know everyone wants fight news, but I do know what’s happening,” Aspinall said with a grin. “I’ve been sworn to secrecy for a little bit, so stay tuned… there will be news coming. Hopefully very soon”, he promised.

Earlier this year, White had indicated that they were super close to getting Jones to agree to a deal in the interest of what he claims will be “the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.”

“It’s done, but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But a fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of getting it signed now”, he had told at a press conference.

Still, nothing in MMA is ever truly official until the contracts are signed. So until the cage doors lock in and Jones begins crawling towards Aspinall, bet nothing on it.