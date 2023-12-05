UFC 300: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: ‘Iron’ Gives Seal of Approval for 2024

Conor McGregor has been absent since UFC 264 and his fans are waiting to see him back in the octagon. Initially, McGregor said that he would be making his comeback in the first quarter of 2023. But eventually, the UFC authorities announced that McGregor’s return would be featured in the last PPV of this year. However, his infamous complication with the USADA further delayed his return and we still don’t have any confirmed news about it.

Advertisement

Dana White and Co. had picked the famed UFC lightweight Michael Chandler as McGregor’s comeback bout rival in the early months of this year. This is why they elected ‘Iron’ as McGregor’s rival coach for the 31st season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. Since then, nothing eventful has happened regarding this hugely awaited fight. But recent reports revealed that McGregor’s probable rival, Michael Chandler, still packs the same amount of motivation about fighting ‘The Notorious’.

Recently, Chandler appeared on Ariel Helwani’s noted MMA-based podcast, ‘The MMA Hour‘, where he revealed his take on fighting McGregor. He admitted that there were times when he had got frustrated due to the delay in the materialization of this fight. But he also gave out another ray of hope for the fans. ‘Iron’ answered one of Helwani’s questions about fighting McGregor with the following words:

Advertisement

“Obviously that [UFC 300] would be a dream scenario. That’s when I would like to fight, where I would like to fight, who I would want to fight. Chandler vs. Conor is happening. I don’t have a date or a location or a UFC number for you, but it’s definitely going to happen next year.”

Apart from Chandler’s assurance, the mention of UFC 300 as the event in which McGregor will make his return will revamp the hopes of several fans. There were rumors about the UFC authorities planning to feature McGregor’s return at UFC 300. But, Chandler’s positivity about the same adds an extra layer of authenticity to this information.

Well, currently there is also another rumor in the UFC community that the promotional authorities are planning something big for the UFC 300.

UFC 300 may feature multiple noted UFC stars apart from Conor McGregor

Currently, the UFC 300 has become a hot topic of discussion in the UFC community. Although there are no confirmed reports, multiple sources say that Dana White and Co. are planning to set up a star-stacked fight card for UFC 300. The card also may feature ‘Mystic Mac’s’ noted rival Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier as well.

Advertisement

But the biggest rumor about UFC 300 is about the coveted UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones. Most fans know that the Jones vs Miocic bout is expected to become a massive revenue gainer for the UFC. This is why a large chunk of them believe that ‘Bones’ staged his pre-UFC 295 injury as per the UFC’s instructions. The UFC CEO, Dana White, has probably sensed a better business opportunity if he puts the Jones vs Miocic fight on the UFC 300 card.

It will be interesting to see how the UFC books the card for its milestone event. MMA fans are most likely to get more details about it in the near future.