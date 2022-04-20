“just talking on Instagram does not get you fights” – Dana White speaks in on the Twitter feud between Conor McGregor and “retired” Henry Cejudo

Ultimate FIghting Champion President Dana White poked fun at the latest social media feud between Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo.

After ‘Triple C’ pointed out the Irishman’s boxing technique deficiencies, the two former two-division champions engaged in an intense social media debate. Cejudo went on to challenge McGregor to a fight inside the octagon.



While McGregor never reacted to the challenge, Dana White ignored Cejudo’s social media attacks on fighters. Cejudo’s “saying sh*t” on social media, according to the UFC president, will not earn him a bout inside the cage. White also stated that, to his knowledge, Cejudo is still retired.

He said that the former bantamweight champion knows precisely what he needs to do to go back inside the octagon. White said in a recent interview with TMZ Sports:

“Cejudo ain’t fighting, he’s not, he’s not fighting. Cejudo’s retired, you know, Cejudo knows what he needs to do to get back in and get whatever, I mean yeah, just talking on Instagram does not get you fights.”

Dana White announces when Conor McGregor’s opponent for his UFC comeback will be announced

Conor McGregor is recovering from a leg injury sustained during last year’s trilogy battle with Dustin Poirier. McGregor has recently been spotted training in Dublin’s Crumlin Boxing Club, but he is yet to get cleared to begin full-fledged MMA training.

Despite speculations of a trilogy battle with Nate Diaz circulating, Dana White confirmed that he has yet to choose Nate Diaz’s next opponent. McGregor is yet to get cleared to begin sparring, but once he is, White says the promotion will start looking for a good opponent for him:

“When he’s 100 percent ready then I’ll start thinking about him and who he’s going to fight and all that stuff but no, not till he gets cleared and gets a date where he can start training,”

Diaz’s UFC contract expires after just one fight, and he is unwilling to extend it. In that situation, a trilogy battle with Conor McGregor makes sense for the UFC from a business standpoint. The fight would draw many viewers and sell pay-per-view tickets like hotcakes.

McGregor is also on a losing streak, having lost two fights last year. It’s unlikely that he’ll be given a title shot right away when he returns. If he can get past Diaz in a possible fight, the Irishman may be able to build a case for a title chance.

