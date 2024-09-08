Kamaru Usman Recalls Nearly ‘Breaking His Back’ That Ended His Football Career and Led to MMA

Kamaru Usman, former UFC welterweight champion, recently reflected on a pivotal moment in his life when a near-career-ending injury on the football field changed his path forever. Usman recalled a brutal tackle that left him feeling like he had almost “broken his back,” making him question his future in football. That moment pushed him to return to his wrestling roots, which eventually led him down the road to mixed martial arts.

Looking back, the former UFC welterweight champion credits that injury with setting him on the journey that would lead to his rise as one of the most dominant UFC champions. It’s a story of how a setback can sometimes be the key to finding your true calling.

In a recent podcast with ‘Thanasis Antetokounmpo’ he dived deeper into the event that changed his life.

“I get hit so hard by the linebacker, I am on my back screaming out every cuss word I knew at the time. I thought I broke my back. While I was laying there I was like yeah, this is not it for me… After that moment I was like I gotta give something else a try.”

Usman said that wrestling did not feel glamorous to him as they were always sweaty and slamming each other to the mats. He stated that he switched to football where he played wide receiver until a horrible tackle made him realize that wrestling was better after all and he made the switch.

Had that tackle not happened, we might not have seen ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the octagon, which is crazy to think of. But all that’s in the past. As of right now, the former pound for pound #1 fighter in the world wants his welterweight title back.

Kamaru Usman’s plan to get back his title

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is without a doubt one of the greatest welterweight champions of all time. However, can he further beef up his resume by becoming a two-time welterweight champion?

Only time will tell. Usman is currently going back and forth with champion Belal Muhammad on social media and this is a fight that Belal wants.

However, given that Usman is on a three-fight skid at the moment, he will have to secure a win or two before he is in the conversation for a title shot.

Unfortunately, age, and severe knee issues could play a huge factor his ambition to get back his title. That said, regardless of who he fights next, fans can rest assured knowing ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will put on an entertaining fight.

And then who knows, he might get another shot at UFC gold. Or maybe he fights Shavkat Rakhmonov like Belal has suggested for the right to fight him for the title. It’s UFC. So you never know what happens when.