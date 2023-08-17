Top UFC Star, Who Offered to Help Conor McGregor ‘Beat Up’ Khabib Nurmagomedov, Almost Had His PPV Canceled Because of ‘The Notorious’

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest UFC stars of all time. Since his debut, ‘The Notorious’ has had the fans under a spell as he marched on to achieve glory inside the octagon. The Irishman brought a wave of freshness inside the promotion with his bold audacious persona. Not only did he establish himself as the pioneer of Irish MMA athletes, but he also created history by becoming the first UFC double-division champion. However, there’s a blemish on McGregor’s impression regarding favoritism and politics. He tried to include some of his known fighters in the TUF. Moreover, one year before the TUF controversy, McGregor attempted to remove a top UFC star because he missed weight.

McGregor doesn’t shy away from backlash or scrutiny, he will try to do whatever pleases him, irrespective of what people might think. Due to this persona, he achieved a lot of success against all the doubters initially. However, now it is becoming more of a disturbance for some.

Despite his recent lackluster performances, McGregor has a reputation for picking his opponents. However, many feel that he crossed a line when the Irishman attempted to remove a UFC star.

Conor McGregor attempted to remove the UFC star from an event

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev don’t get along. Chimaev had missed weight at UFC 279 and due to this, UFC had to arrange Tony Ferguson as a replacement opponent for Nate Diaz. Surprisingly, Chimaev did participate at UFC 279 fighting Kevin Holland and defeating him swiftly in the first round. Looking at the proceedings, McGregor was not quite pleased with Chimaev. He took to Twitter to express his opinion about it.

McGregor wrote, “My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.“

McGregor had a problem with the fact that UFC allowed Chimaev to fight and participate in the event. Having never missed a weight cut a single time in his life, McGregor felt that it was absurd to let Chimaev participate in the event. According to the Irishman, it will promote other fighters to take things more lightly in the future and will follow suit. However, things were not always so sour between McGregor and Chimaev as the Swedish fighter once offered to train McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When Chimaev offered to train McGregor ahead of Nurmagomedov’s fight

Back in 2018, Chimaev flew down to Ireland to meet up and train McGregor ahead of his fight with bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to a report from Middleeasy, McGregor wrote about this incident on Twitter.

McGregor said, “@KChimaev Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon bi*ch. Chechnya knows! Fu*k those eagles mma pu*sies, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no shit! Never peace.“

Things haven’t been the same since 2018 as Chimaev has called out McGregor for a fight multiple times. It remains unclear whether McGregor will ever fight Chimaev or not. As Chimaev has moved up to the middleweight division and is going to fight Paulo Costa.