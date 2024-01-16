“Guy Is So Broke”: ‘Desperate’ Dillon Danis’ $10,000 Challenge for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 Backfires

Sean Strickland takes on Dricus Du Plessis in the first PPV event of the year UFC 297 this weekend. While there was not a lot of animosity between the two men, their pre-fight press conference quickly changed the entire equation of the fight. To add fuel to the fire, former mixed martial artist turned Internet troll Dillon Danis upped the stakes with a $10,000 offer for his followers on Twitter.

Conor McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis is known for using his social media platforms to troll fellow fighters. However, in his most recent tweet, Danis is offering more than just his wise words. The 30-year-old put out a tweet saying,

“If Sean Strickland beats Dricus Du Plessis, I’ll give one person who likes this tweet $10,000. Must be following to win! @dillondanis.”

Unfortunately for him, the tweet was not very well received by his fans. Here are some of the best reactions to Danis’ offer to his fans.

One fan said, “You fell off badly”

Another fan added, “You never give anyone any giveaway bro”

“You are getting desperate bro after losing the fight.”– commented a fan

Another fan commented, “this guy is so broke he can’t even pay attention.”

Finally another fan offered Danis a piece of advice saying, “Save your money. Your grift only has a shelf life of a few more years.”

Contrary to Danis’ offer, Sean Strickland is the favorite going into the title fight at UFC 297. For Strickland, this fight is more than just about defending his UFC title.

Sean Strickland sends Du Plessis a strong warning before UFC 297

In a press conference promoting their fight, Dricus Du Plessis angered Strickland by mentioning his father. Since then, Strickland has addressed this issue on his social media as well as several podcasts.

‘Tarzan’ believes that this topic is off limits and that Du Plessis made a huge mistake by bringing it up. Furthermore, in an interview with teammate Chris Curtis, ‘ Tarzan’ recently stated that he would stab Du Plessis if he brought up that topic again this week during the build-up to the fight.

For ‘Tarzan,’ this fight is more than just defending his belt. For him, it is a chance to inflict serious damage on someone who brought up the worst memories of his childhood, memories that he has been trying to suppress ever since he was a child. Only time will tell if Strickland’s emotions get the better of him, or if he can get the job done with a calm head at UFC 297.