Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Islam Makhachev: UFC 300 Star Breaks Down Hypothetical Fight and Picks Strongest

Souvik Roy
Published

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Islam Makhachev: UFC 300 Star Breaks Down Hypothetical Fight and Picks Strongest

(L) Khabib Nurmagomedov (R) Islam Makhachev
Credits: USA Today Sports

UFC icons, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev may be the best of friends. But the comparisons between who among the two is the best have been raging on for quite some time now. So much so, that present day UFC fighters also get this question asked frequently. Russian UFC lightweight, Arman ‘Ahalkalakets’ Tsarukyan, has his next fight scheduled for the coveted UFC 300. Ahead of his bout against Charles Oliveira, the Russian was subjected to a similar question. Recently, the 27-year-old appeared in a ‘Red Corner MMA’ YouTube video where he revealed who he thought was better between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Several comparisons between the two bosom friends from Dagestan have been drawn lately. Tsarukyan, who is also one of Makhachev’s former rivals, got into a deep analysis of the pros and cons of Khabib and Islam’s game before giving out his opinion. He then picked ‘The Eagle’ as the better one. An English translation of what Tsarukyan said will read,

Khabib has better pressure, better wrestling overall. But Islam is great at mixing up striking and wrestling. I think Islam is more technical. But as a fighter, Khabib would always be a greater challenge.”

Coming back to Tsarukyan’s job at hand, the 27-year-old’s UFC 300 rival, Charles Oliveira, is also one of the most touted lightweights in the current UFC roster. Hence, it’s quite apparent that his upcoming encounter won’t be an easy one. But Oliveira will probably have another massive X-factor working in his favor while stepping into the UFC 300 cage.

The news of an about-to-come son may boost the UFC 300 performance of Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira recently announced his elation to celebrate the fact that he will be a father for the second time pretty soon. The Brazilian also revealed that he would be calling his son “Dominic Oliveira Brum” after his birth.

Although becoming a father has nothing to do with a fight. Still, these types of news can provide people with immense mental satisfaction, which often boosts their performance in their respective fields. Tsarukyan may have nothing against Oliveira becoming a father for the second time. But the boost that it may provide to ‘Du Bronx’s’ performance can certainly be a reason for his worry.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty



