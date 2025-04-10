Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $5.4M Sports Dream Faces Threat as Russian Government Freezes His Accounts Again

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has once more come under fire with the Russian tax officials, following his high-profile freezing last year.

Nurmagomedov, a Hall of Fame inductee in the promotion, called time on his fighting career back in 2020. Turning his hand to coaching in the time since, the Russian has guided Islam Makhachev to his former lightweight crown in just two years.

However, last year, the Dagestan fighter came under major fire in his home country. Accused of alleged tax evasion, Nurmagomedov’s assets, including properties and numerous cars, were seized. Furthermore, his bank accounts were also frozen by Russian tax authorities.

Eventually going on to become debt-free according to Telegram outlet, SHOT, Nurmagomedov is said to have owed upwards of $3.4 million in relation to the case.

Amid all the uncertainty, speculation had also begun to rumble regarding a return to fighting. However, despite being linked continuously with a comeback to the UFC in the years since his retirement, the Russian has yet to bite on a return at the time of publication.

But this week, the Russian Federal Tax Service has once more frozen the former 29-0 fighter’s bank accounts.

According to a report from RIA Novosti Sport, Nurmagomedov’s accounts were blocked due to ‘the failure of the taxpayer organisation to submit a tax declaration to the tax authority within twenty days after the deadline.’

Nurmagomedov’s latest financial issues come off the back of a recently eye-watering investment.

“Apparently, Khabib Nurmagomedov invested over $4 million in a sports complex in his home village of Sildi,” A user posted on X.

Russian sports media has also reported that the former champion had completed a major sports infrastructure project in his home region. According to TASS, he has invested nearly $5.4 million in a high-altitude training facility in Dagestan.

Located over 1,000 metres above sea level, it reportedly includes a combat sports hall, general fitness areas, a medical unit, and a residential facility for athletes and coaches.

Meanwhile, the 2022 ESPY Fighter of the Year has yet to comment on the situation.

Interestingly, his fiercest rival, Conor McGregor’s silence on the matter has been far more intriguing, especially since the last time Russian authorities seized Khabib’s assets (2024), the Irishman had come descended upon him with mockery.

McGregor offered Khabib pennies for pushup challenge

Largely attempting to goad Nurmagomedov back to the Octagon, bitter enemy McGregor had found the former’s situation quite humorous.

“Broke and on the run. If you see him (Khabib Nurmagomedov) tell him push-ups for cash.” McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on his official X account.

Interestingly, McGregor himself is going through a bit of a monetary loss at the moment, having blown through $1 million in an attempted launch of his crypto coin, only to fail miserably.

Notably, despite the promotional gimmicks, McGregor’s memecoin was only able to attract 668 people to invest in it. Together, they only managed to raise $340K, which was far short of the $3.6M target. To be considered viable, they needed to reach at least a million dollars.