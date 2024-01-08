Tony Ferguson Dismisses ‘Training in Dagestan’ Rumors, Labels Khabib Nurmagomedov a ‘Fat Head’

Tony Ferguson went from being on a 12-fight win streak to now being one loss away from having the longest losing streak in the UFC. ‘El Cucuy’ during his prime was once pitched to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the fight did not materialize. Since then Ferugson has had a downward spiral and has tried multiple methods to try and turn his form around. However, in a recent Instagram story he mentioned something he would never try which involves his former foe, Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson took to Instagram to answer a few questions from his fans on his stories. One fan stated, “Not much rn El Cucuy, good to see those rumours of you in Dagestan are fake.” Ferguson responded to the same saying,

“I’d never train with that fathead. Ol’e Khabieber can still eat a fat one. Ya know what, how about he eat bof ‘a’ dem. B.O.G.O bish. Still my b**ch “29-1”. -Champ CSO-”

A few days back, fans were left in shock as rumours emerged that ‘El Cucuy’ had arrived in Dagestan to train with his former foe’s team. A number of fighters have travelled to Dagestan over the past few years to hone their skills. Most recently, Belal Muhammad who takes on Leon Edwards in a few months. Over the past few years, Ferguson has enlisted the services of a number of people including David Goggins to try and get him back into the win column.

Unfortunately for Ferguson nothing has worked out in his favour. ‘El Cucuy’ has not won in the UFC since June 2019. With a seventh consecutive loss, both fans as well as Dana White have called for Tony Ferguson to hang up his gloves. It’s not the losses itself but the manner of the losses that have caused concern among fans.

Tony Ferguson to fight for the last time in 2024?

Fighters losing multiple times in the UFC is not uncommon. However, what is concerning in Ferguson’s case is the manner of each loss. In almost all of his seven losses, Ferguson has absorbed an incredible amount of damage while dishing very little to none. Ferguson will turn 40 next month and age seems to be catching up to him. Both UFC fans as well as Dana White are concerned for his health given the damage he has been absorbing over the last five years. Ferguson remains adamant that he will not retire.



However, the most likely scenario is that Dana White and the UFC let him fight one last time in 2024 and irrespective of the result part ways with Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ might also face a cut before he gets another fight, as Dana White has absolutely clarified his unwillingness to grant Ferguson more fights.