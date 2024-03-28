Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Reveals Daniel Cormier’s Mistake of Ignoring Warning Resulted in Bloody Fight Against UFC Legend

Daniel Cormier ignored Javier Mendez’s warning and paid with a bloody nose. Mendez is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s former trainer and Islam Makhachev’s current coach. They train at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, founded by Mendez himself. ‘DC’ is also a part of that gym and has trained alongside both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev. However, being a competitor, he once ignored the coach’s warning.

Daniel Cormier is a fierce competitor inside the octagon. It is this mindset that helped him become a double champ and excel in wrestling at a young age.

In a recent interview with Brian Rose for London Real TV, Javier Mendez spoke about what happened when Cormier ignored his warning during a sparring session against Cain Velasquez:

“I used to tell Cain, every time he sparred with Dan, go easy on him…Daniel overheard me, he was hot…b*llshit, he’s got to go hard. I said, no Daniel you can’t handle his level right now. ‘Nah, b*llshit.”

Javier Mendez then spoke about how he let Cain Velasquez loose and the fighter immediately connected with a hook. The blow caught ‘DC’ on his nose and it started bleeding profusely.

Mendez then had to stop the sparring session to check up on Daniel Cormier who had his hand rested up against the cage with his nose bleeding.

Apart from talking about the spar that left Cormier with a bleeding nose, the AKA founder has also been in the news recently for reacting to ‘DC’s’ comments on how Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the octagon.

Mendez reacts to Daniel Cormier saying Islam Makhachev more skilled than Khabib Nurmagomedov

In one of his most recent YouTube videos, Daniel Cormier stated that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he is more skilled and well-rounded.

In a recent interview with MMA Mania on YouTube, Javier Mendez gave his thoughts on Cormier’s comments saying:

“Okay, he is more skilled in multiple areas, yes. More dangerous? Nobody is more dangerous in the world than Khabib, in my opinion…very difficult to do anything to him.”

Javier Mendez agreed with Daniel Cormier on one thing. He believes that Islam Makhachev has a higher skill level than Khabib Nurmagomedov in certain areas.

However, when it comes to being dangerous, Mendez claims he has never seen a fighter more dangerous than Nurmagomedov in his entire career.

‘The Eagle’s’ former coach still has high praise for the Russian international. However, the praise is logical, when you consider how the former champion went unbeaten in one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC.