Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Ringside Advice ‘Does Not Play a Key Role’ Claims Usman Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov started practising combat Sambo from a very early age, under the able guidance of his father. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a number of students under his wing most of whom went on to become extremely successful in the sport.

Advertisement

From an early age, ‘The Eagle’ was the leader of the group and the most talented as well. The likes of Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev all look up to ‘The Eagle’ as a role model and coach. The role became more prominent after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away.

After retiring from the sport, ‘The Eagle’ took up coaching actively. In 2022, Khabib Nurmagomedov was extremely active as a coach and was often seen in the corner for all of his teammates’ fights. While many would believe that having Khabib Nurmagomedov in your corner would be invaluable, Usman Nurmagomedov shared a different view on the same in a recent interview. He said,

Advertisement

“His advice does not play the key role. Islam himself plays the key role here. Sometimes you’re in the corner and you tell the fighter like 2+2. You tell him easy things. You know 2+2=4 but he does not do it. What can you do then? So that is why when Khabib screams from the corner ‘place your foot’ the fight has to understand what Khabib is talking about. He has to have the skills to understand the advice and perform that move with his hands or feet.”

Islam Makhachev is taking the legacy of the Dagestani fighters forward in the UFC. He has achieved several milestones in the company and is on his way to surpass the legacy of ‘The Eagle’.

Islam Makhachev to surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy?

Nurmagomedov retired from the sport as an undefeated champion at the top of his game. Not many fighters are able to step away from the sport on their own terms. The untimely passing of his father cut ‘The Eagle’s career short. He was not able to fully accomplish what he was capable of. However, Islam Makhachev now not only has the chance to match his friend and mentor but also surpass it.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzWcB71Lg93/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



Makhachev has already matched ‘The Eagle’ in terms of title defences. The next step for Makhachev in order to establish his own legacy will be to get a second belt.

If he is able to stop Charles Oliveira once again, there is a very strong chance for him to fulfill his goal. The UFC will likely let him move up a weight and challenge the winner of Edwards vs Covington for the 170-pound belt. This will put him in amongst an elite list of fighters to have held belts in two divisions at the same time.