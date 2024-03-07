mobile app bar

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Son Picks UFC Champ Islam Makhachev as Superior Fighter Over Dad

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Son Picks UFC Champ Islam Makhachev as Superior Fighter Over Dad

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Credits: Imago

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s son is an Islam Makhachev fan. Most fans consider ‘The Eagle’ as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in the UFC. However, Khabib’s son thinks Makhachev is better than his father when it comes to fighting. Nurmagomedov was in Canada recently answering questions for a Class A event. During an interview with MMA Junkie, he spoke about his son.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is very secretive when it comes to his family. He keeps them away from the public eye and has not brought them along with him to any event of his. However, during an event in Surrey, British Columbia, the former UFC Lightweight Champion revealed what his son thinks of him as a fighter,

“When I retired he was only three and he don’t understand anything. Couple weeks ago he asked me, ‘Father can you fight like Islam Makhachev? He’s very good fighter, I never see you fight like him.”

View on Website

Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to say that his son is now curious about his father’s fights and has a lot of questions for him. He also went on to state that he would not want his son to become a professional athlete. However, if it is something he himself wants to do, Khabib will not stop him.

Interestingly, ‘The Eagle’ recently did have a chance to show his son his ability inside the octagon. Khabib revealed that the UFC had approached him for UFC 300.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the UFC approached him for UFC 300 but he will not return

Khabib Nurmagomedov fans look away. The Dagestani fighter will never return to the octagon. Despite several tries by the UFC, ‘The Eagle’ remains adamant on his decision. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov spoke about the organization approaching him for UFC 300.

“I know they connect with Ali (Abdelaziz) but I told Ali, maybe one year, doesn’t matter who calls you but never call me about fight, we have a deal.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to say that his decision was final and that October 2020 was the last time he stepped into an octagon. He claims he will never change this decision come what may because he had made a vow and he can not break his promise.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these