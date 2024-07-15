Tristan Tate Urges Dana White to Crown Donald Trump as the Ultimate BMF Champion Post Pennsylvania Rally Incident

The world was stunned, shocked to its core after learning about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. While the security service operatives were able to neutralize the threat moments after, launching a resolute inquiry into the matter, Tristian Tate wants the Republican to be crowned as “the ultimate BMF champion.”

‘Cobra’s’ younger brother was blown away after seeing a bleeding Trump stand up, and punch a fist in the air, showing his morale before the rally crowd started chanting “USA, USA…..”

Putting out a tweet, the 35-year-old wrote to UFC President Dana White to hand over the ‘BMF’ belt to Trump for being an absolute chad.

“Okay @danawhit it’s time to give @realDonaldTrump the BMF belt.”

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Cook nearly drowned the hope of Republican Americans when he fired multiple shots at former President Donald Trump during his Pennsylvania rally only with mean intentions.

The bullet zipped past his head, nearly missing him but cutting his ear. Security forces then scrambled to the scene, shielding the Republican from the worst with their lives while an unfazed Trump showed his indomitable spirit punching the air saying – “Fight, Fight….”

Reacting to the news after the video went viral, Tate decided to show his loyalty by tagging both Trump and his buddy and UFC’s President Dana White, he urged White to hand over the ‘BMF’ to Trump without second thoughts.

Meanwhile, White was left sickened to hear about the assassination attempt and did not wait a second before he put up a brief post, condemning the cowardly act while showing his support.

Dana White condemns the cowardly act against Trump

Reflecting on the apprehensive act, UFC CEO & President Dana White re-pledged his allegiance to Trump, just hours after the failed assassination attempt. In a statement issued on Instagram, the UFC President claimed that his phone had been blowing up and he was sick to his stomach.

Sharing a picture of ‘The Donald’, White said that this was the toughest man on the planet and exactly the person he’s been friends with all these years.

“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD A** on this planet…”

Lauding the former President as the toughest American out there, he seemed deeply affected and spoke the attack despite being on his way to Italy. White then called for justice and threw his weight behind Trump, mentioning his upcoming introduction speech at the Republican National Convention where he will personally commemorate his friend.