Michael Chandler confesses that his shin bone may be ruptured, making a July fight with Nate Diaz improbable

Michael Chandler said he may have suffered shin bone fractures in his most recent fight, ruling out a quick rematch with Nate Diaz.

During their UFC 274 fight, the No. 5 lightweight disclosed that he injured his leg when firing a low kick at Tony Ferguson. Chandler, who was a guest on The MMA Hour, said:

“God did not create our bones to crack up against each other like we do. I threw two kicks in that fight – one on Tony’s inside right leg as he was a southpaw. He switched stances and I hit him with a really hard low kick as well. So [my] shinbone is jacked up. [It] could have a fracture in there. [My] ankle has had some problems in the past. Obviously, the dislocated finger… it was definitely a hundred percent dislocated after having Dr. [Jeffrey] Davidson look at it.”

So, what does this mean for Nate Diaz’s competition? Chandler claims that:

“Obviously, me committing to July right now is not possible. And even if I’m a hundred percent healthy, would I want to come back that quickly? We’ll see, you know.”

Michael Chandler’s interview:

In recent days, Chandler and Diaz have been teasing each other on social media. Following the exchange, the Stockton native lobbied for a July clash. ‘Iron’ has shown interest in fighting Diaz, but he does not appear to hurry to do so.

Michael Chandler prefers Nate Diaz to Dustin Poirier in a bout

During the conversation, Ariel Helwani stated that Michael Chandler’s next opponent might be either Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier. He then questioned ‘Iron’ if he preferred one over the other, and he replied:

“I have no interest in fighting Dustin, honestly. … To be quite honest, man, I think he’s a great dude. I think I like him for the sport, but I also think I was completely disregarded and pushed aside whenever I got into the organization. He completely disregarded me, completely acted as though I didn’t deserve to be where I was. So maybe it’s more of a personal issue, but I also don’t think… Is Dustin a draw?”

Chandler also mentioned Conor McGregor during his UFC 274 post-fight interview. However, the Irishman is sure that his comeback bout will be for a UFC title.

