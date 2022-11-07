Michael Chandler Reveals Which Former UFC Champion Inspired Him to Get Into MMA

Michael Chandler is easily the biggest name that has been ported over from Bellator in recent years. However, Chandler does not hog all the glory for himself, despite being a top contender in the division. He recently spoke about his inspiration for getting into MMA and revealed the name of the former UFC champion he looked up to.

Tyron Woodley – that’s who inspired Michael Chandler to step into the Octagon and make his mark on the sport. Chandler spoke of his admiration for Woodley and his career on the PBD Podcast.

He told the host that he and Woodley were wrestling partners at the University of Mizzou along with former Bellator champion and UFC fighter Ben Askren. Chandler was particularly impressed by Woodley’s direct approach to developing his fighting skills via amateur bouts. This helped Chandler develop his own approach toward his pro career.

Tyron Woodley as a Pioneer

“Tyron paved the way for us because me and Ben [Askren] came out of college, I graduated in May of 2009, fought my first pro fight in August 2009 with almost 0 training, but Tyron had a slower road. He had like seven amateur fights because he just didn’t have the connections because life isn’t about what you know; it’s who you know, right?” Chandler said.

Chandler told the host that Woodley only got fights when he got in with American Top Team. This jumpstarted his pro career and opened the way for others like Chandler to follow in his footsteps.

Random fact, Michael Chandler admitted he could never score a single point on Tyron Woodley in wrestling practice back in the day. pic.twitter.com/a8y8gTvsvZ — schwick (@schwick6) December 23, 2021

Fans are well aware of the relationship between Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley too. However, the one between Michael Chandler and Tyron Woodley has slipped under most of our radars.

Now that Chandler has chosen to reveal his personal time with Woodley, we can be glad both talents graced the Octagon and affected each other’s lives.

