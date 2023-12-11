Khalil Rountree Jr. Targets Fight Against Alex Pereira, Gets Appreciation From ‘Poatan’

Khalil Rountree Jr., who is on a winning streak, delivered an absolute electrifying show for MMA fans recently. His latest bout against Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 233 left fans in awe.

Advertisement

‘The War Horse’ went against Smith in a light heavyweight bout and defeated him via KO/TKO in round 3. The phenomenal knockout impressed fans and many famous UFC fighters.

Post victory, during the UFC post-fight interview, the 33-year-old fighter called out Alex Pereira to be his next opponent. Moreover, he also expressed that there are many other fighters that he has to fight first to go against Pereira. He said,

Advertisement

“The only thing that I want to do is fight Alex Pereira. I know that I have other people that I need to possibly fight [to get there], but I think that’s the fight that the fans would want to see… Dana [White], Hunter [Cambell], if you guys pay attention to what the fans are saying, I think that’s something that they want to see sooner rather than later.”

As much as we understand Rountree’s desire to take on Pereira, we also understand that as of now it doesn’t stand a chance.

He was #11 in the light heavyweight division before his fight against Smith, whereas Jamahal Hil stands at #1 and Jiří Procházka at #2. Rountree will only get a title shot if and when he defeats fighters who are ranked above him or the top five contenders. Also UFC had pitched Hill as Pereira’s next opponent at UFC 295.

Alex Pereira shares an appreciation note for Khalil Rountree Jr.

Many from the world of MMA were swept away by the phenomenal skills showcased by Rountree Jr. One of those who shared the words of praise for him is the reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Advertisement

‘Poatan’ took to his Instagram and shared a story appreciating Rountree Jr’s octagon skills against Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83. He wrote,

“This was a really good fight.”

The Brazilian never shies away when it comes to appreciating the right set of skills. It will be interesting to see what comes up next for Rountree after his incredible show in the last bout. Even though the fighter is keen on taking up Pereira, we are sure that it is not happening anytime soon until he takes up other top fighters from the division.