Khamzat Chimaev Pranks His ‘Terrified’ Teammate With a Enormous Boa constrictor in an Intense and Hilarious Moment

Khamzat Chimaev is known for many things; his relentless fighting style, his undefeated record, and his signature battle cry, “I smash everybody!” But outside the cage, ‘Borz’ has another reputation. Just kidding. He is just as scary, especially since he prefers the company of enormous snakes like Boa contractor and ensures his teammates also get some quality time with the serpent.

One of Chimaev’s most infamous pranks involved sneaking up on unsuspecting teammates during training, tackling them from behind, and dragging them across the mats as they flailed helplessly. If you’re in his circle, you don’t just have to be wary of takedowns during sparring; you’ve got to watch your back at all times.

However, compared to his latest stunt, it can be safely assumed that his teammates would prefer being dragged around. Chimaev shared a video of him and his friends encountering a pet boa constrictor. You are thinking, why would anyone have a boa contractor as a pet? Did they never watch that big snake movie with JLO and Ice Cube when they were young?

Now, for most people, a snake in a controlled environment isn’t much of a big deal. As in, inside a glass chamber in a zoo, or from a distance in the Amazon rainforest.

But since this was in the city, for one of Chimaev’s friends, it was nothing short of a nightmare.

The clip starts with Chimaev and his gang standing near the snake, with one unfortunate friend already looking visibly distressed. Borz and another teammate attempt to hold him still, trying to introduce him to the reptile, but the man was having none of it.

His sheer terror gave him the strength of a man fighting for his life, as he struggled wildly, overpowering not just one, but two trained fighters in the process.

Even Borz, a grappling specialist who ragdolls UFC-caliber opponents with ease, had trouble keeping his friend in place. The raw, primal fear turned his buddy into an unstoppable force, making for a hilarious moment that had everyone laughing.

Chimaev will, however, hope to do a better job holding the man down when he faces Dricus du Plessis next. Du Plessis might not have a boa constrictor to motivate his evolutionary instincts to kick in, but he is freakishly strong. And unlike the constrictor, who nature has blessed with only grappling abilities, DDP is a powerful and skillful striker as well.

Moreover, despite Chimaev’s dominant performances, he has been calling the undefeated Chechen out in a display of stunning temerity.

However, as rumors of a potential title fight between the two do the rounds, Chimaev’s former opponent and decorated welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes the Chechen has what it takes to get the job done. But can he do it against a man with plot armor?

DDP’s ‘Jon Snow’ plot armor

What armor, you say? Well, think about it. When was the last time someone fought Israel Adesanya the way DDP did at UFC and still won? DDP stumbled, flayed his arms and fell over, and somehow still managed to put Izzy in a chokehold and finish him off.

For reference, this is the cinematic equivalent of Jon Snow at the ‘Battle of Bastards’ with a thousand arrows raining from the sky and not a single one hitting him. One of those arrows should have hit, and Izzy should have won that night. And yet, here we are!

Chimaev, however, has something that most contenders in the 185 lbs. haven’t dealt with before, including du Plessis. His game plan won’t be that much of a surprise. It’s obvious that he is going to lunge for DDP’s legs from the middle of the octagon at full tilt. If he grabs on as he historically has, DDP goes down, and an aggressive struggle for control begins, which, again, historically Chimaev has won.

This is why Usman wants to bet all his money on the undefeated Chechen. Speaking further about the subject to ESPN MMA, the former UFC welterweight champion said, “Khamzat Chimaev is probably one of the most difficult people to deal with in that first round…..It’s a tough one, but I would like to say, I think Khamzat Chimaev has the tools to be champion.”

The ball is now in the UFC’s court. Hopefully, they get the fighters to sign on the dotted lines soon, and we can all see for ourselves how this unfolds.