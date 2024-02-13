“$100,000 for the Year”: Dana White Rewards Nelk Boys’ Assistant for Amazing Body Transformation

Dana White loves to challenge people. Recently, the UFC president has gotten close to the YouTube group Nelk Boys over the years. The Nelk Boys have been supporting the UFC for years. A former member of the Nelk Boys, SteveWillDoIt has bought White a $300k Maybach minivan and gifted him $500k in chips previously. This time around, it was the UFC president’s turn to give back to them as he made a bet with Gabe Poncio on Instagram.

Gabriel Poncio Souza is the assistant for the Nelk Boys. The YouTube group picked him up when they traveled to Brazil and changed his life for the good.

In a recent video, Dana White challenged the Brazilian to reach 190 lbs by May 16 for a prize:

“He’s gonna weigh 209 (lbs) in Anaheim, he’s gonna get paid $15,000. May 16th if he weighs 190 (lbs), I’m gonna give him $50,000. So it will end up being almost a $100,000 for the year.”

It all started when Gabe Poncio once stepped on the scales and came in at over 21 stone. White then challenged him to reach a certain weight and offered to pay him $15,000 if he did it.

The challenges kept coming and Poncio kept hitting his targets. Fans praised the Nelk Boys’ assistant for his transformation. The UFC head honcho also had another surprise for the Nelk

Dana White introduces a new drink to the Nelk Boys, his Howler Head Whiskey and their seltzer Happy Dad

Dana White and the Nelk Boys both have beverages of their own. The UFC president has his own Whiskey company named Howler Head Whiskey.

The Nelk Boys, on the other hand, have their own seltzer brand named Happy Dad. In a recent video, White introduced the YouTubers to a cocktail consisting of both their drinks:

“It’s called the Monkey Bomb, so it’s pineapple Happy Dad and you literally drop it (Howler Head Whiskey) in there like a Jaeger Bomb. These two were a match made in heaven.”

The Nelk Boys downed the drinks and loved it. Kyle Forgeard, leader of the Nelk Boys, even called for the drink to be in bars across the country.

Dana White had invited the Nelk Boys for the Power Slap 6 event in Las Vegas, and the YouTube group stayed for Super Bowl Weekend.