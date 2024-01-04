Khamzat Chimaev Provides Health Update, Body Slams Teammate Just Days After Declaring Serious ‘Sick’ Conditions

When Khamzat Chimaev recently provided an update on his health, fans expressed concern as the most dangerous man in MMA seemed to be facing a dangerous health battle that visibly took a toll on his body. And he was absolutely looking different altogether. Responding to the reactions, Chimaev deleted the update and later shared that he is okay. And now, the news got even better when the Chechen fighter posted a story on Instagram, appearing to be in good condition as he playfully slammed his friend.

Recently, Chimaev shared an Instagram story where he was seen comfortably slamming his friend on a bed. While this might not be big news considering his known strength, the significance lies in the context of his recent health update, which surprised fans and raised concerns about his well-being. But now he looks quite strong and has recovered.

For those who don’t know, Chimaev has faced criticism for not fighting frequently, similar to other fighters. In response to these allegations, he shared an update. ‘Borz’ recently shared on X (now deleted) that he was very sick and dealing with a hand injury from UFC 294, which delayed his return.

Additionally, he shared his desire to prove that he’s the best and expressed hope for a swift comeback. The latest update indicates that he has now recovered, bringing relief to concerned fans. Now, fans eagerly await to see who he will face next, especially considering he has received a rematch offer from a former champion.

Kamaru Usman Wants To Rematch Against Khamzat Chimaev

Recently, ex-UFC champion Kamaru Usman posted on Instagram, shared a training video and a UFC 294 face-off picture, suggesting a rematch with Chimaev with the caption “Run it back?“. Usman wants this rematch and he appears confident in his decision. However, there has been no response from Chimaev yet. As recently shared, ‘Borz’ underwent surgery for a torn hand ligament and seems to be out for at least a few months.

Meanwhile, with the recent update and Usman’s challenge, it’s interesting to see when and against whom Chimaev will return. And another question remains is whether his recent health condition will impact his fighting style or if he’ll make a return as he was “dangerous”.