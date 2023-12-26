Oscar De La Hoya Names Devin Haney ‘Best 140 Pounder’ Amidst Ryan Garcia Fight Negotiations

To secure the best fights and good marketing, every combat superstar needs a promoter with whom they have a good relationship. However, in the case of Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya, it seems to be different. It’s unusual to witness the star of a promotion seemingly at odds with their own team heading into a fight. But that’s what happened in Garcia’s case. And same goes for the promoter lambasting his own fighter. The series of hitting shots continues as amidst the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight, Oscar names “The Dream” as the best 140-pound boxer.

For those who don’t know, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is a fight that, has excited fans, after Joshua vs. Wallin. Negotiations for the Haney vs. Garcia matchup have already begun. Both the boxers have expressed their interest in fighting each other on their social media platforms.

Amidst all the negotiations, Garcia’s promoter posted holiday wishes to Haney. While wishing Oscar De La Hoya referred to Haney as the best 140-pounder. Adding to his post he hyped up the Garcia vs. Haney matchup, expressing confidence that it will break all records. He wrote;

“Happy holidays to the best 140 pounder in the world. @Realdevinhaney Let’s break PPV records. @RyanGarcia”

Garcia, being part of Golden Boy Promotions, had his promoter calling his opponent the best, triggering fans’ disappointment and anger. Responding to the post, fans expressed the belief that the two fighters seem to be on different paths and shouldn’t be on the same promotion. Indeed, Haney is one of the best in the business much like Garcia. Both the boxers are superstars that bring money, numbers, and fights that fans are interested in.

Indeed, praising another fighter over his own is not something expected from Oscar as a promoter. And now it will be interesting to see how Garcia would respond to this post as he doesn’t miss opportunities to take shots at Oscar. For now, fans are really interested in the official announcement of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney In Negotiations

Recently, Garcia made a post on X, revealing that negotiations for Haney vs. Garcia have begun. Garcia shared that he advised his team to reach out to Team Haney to initiate discussions and make the fight a reality. Subsequently, Haney confirmed that he is negotiating a fight with Garcia’s team.

If it actually happens it promises a lot, as both fighters currently stand as the faces of boxing. While “KingRy” has a stellar record of 24-1-0, winning 20 fights via KO, with the only loss against Gervonta Davis. On the flip side, Haney remains undefeated, winning all 31 fights, including a recent victory against Regis Prograis.

They also have a history of facing each other in their amateur careers, crossing paths six times, with each winning three fights. So them meeting in a professional bout is something everyone is hopeful for.