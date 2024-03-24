Khamzat Chimaev Touted ‘Future UFC Champion’ by Bo Nickal: Envisions Title Fight With Him at Las Vegas Raiders Stadium

Bo Nickal has given Khamzat Chimaev his flowers. The world-renowned wrestler is making waves in the UFC and has his eyes set on the middleweight title. Although he is one of the rising prospects in the division, he has a long way to go. The American has fought just twice in the octagon, recording first-round finishes in both bouts. He is now preparing to fight Cody Brundage at the historic UFC 300 card in April this year. Ahead of his big fight, Nickal made a huge statement about the future title holder of the UFC middleweight division, which involves Khamzat Chimaev.

Although it is early days, Bo Nickal is one of the most highly touted contenders in the middleweight division. He has world-class grappling skills, and in his last fight, he gave fans a glimpse of his striking. Speaking about his possible road to glory in a recent interview with Michael Bisping on YouTube, the 28-year-old spoke about how he thinks Khamzat Chimaev will be the future champion of the division. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“I kinda see the way this is going..I feel like a guy that you didn’t mention that could be up there is Khamzat….I’d see him being the champ…..Ideally we’re both undefeated, it’s for the belt, we do it at the Allegiant Stadium.”

Bo Nickal believes Khamzat Chimaev is a bad match-up for any of the top contenders in the division. The American stated that he has to take out Chimaev before he ends his MMA career. The ideal scenario would be to fight the Russian fighter for the title at the Las Vegas Raider’s home turf, the Allegiant Stadium.

Bo Nickal has been getting a lot of hate recently for his position on the UFC 300 card. Fans claim that the American does not deserve a spot above Jiri Prochazka at the historic card. He recently spoke about the situation.

Bo Nickal talks about the hate he is getting for being on the UFC 300 main card

In just his third fight in the UFC, Bo Nickal has managed to secure a spot in the main card of a PPV. Not just any main card, the historic UFC 300 main card. As a result, the American finds himself ahead of the Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakić fight and fans are not happy about it. Here’s what he had to say about the hate,

“I like that it makes people mad. I think that’s so funny….All these people, I should go to their job and like when they get a raise I should be like, ‘Boo, Boo, you don’t deserve it, you bum.”

Bo Nickal also stated that he probably sells better than the other fighters on the card, which is why the UFC put him up there. His logic is, why would the UFC put him up there if he could not sell the fight? The American believes he is a big PPV draw. Well, apart from selling the fight, Nickal would also want to continue his undefeated streak in order to inch closer to his dream match up at the Raiders’ stadium.