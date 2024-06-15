“Kirkland-Looking as*”: Dillon Danis Blasts Dana White’s Friend SteveWillDoIt for Career Remarks, Demands Public Apology

Dillon Danis is a master of confrontation and has made numerous enemies. Interestingly, the latest on that list is SteveWillDoIt. SteveWillDoIt or Steve is a YouTuber who got his big break as a part of the Nelk Boys. He created his own channel soon after and is known for making content that includes, pranks, giveaways, and challenges, among other things.

Steve’s content creation journey also brought him pretty close to Dana White and the pair often gamble together at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas ahead of UFC Fight Weekends. However, this friendship turned out to be a thorn in the YouTuber’s side recently as Danis ridiculed it, while also mocking Steve for not being able to get into the UFC.

This kid is threatening me with not getting into the UFC because he’s close with Dana. How does anyone think this kid is cool? Lol, oh, I forgot, he’s not. He just pays everyone and gives gifts, so they just keep him around. pic.twitter.com/FDol9rdXZY — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 14, 2024

Moreover, Steve has also called Danis out multiple times on Instagram, and the latter finally responded by saying,

“I literally want to nuke this Kirkland-looking a*s Gronk so bad, but I truly feel bad because he’s special needs and I like Celina. So, @stevewilldoit, make the apology video I don’t want this to get ugly.”

I literally want to nuke this Kirkland-looking ass Gronk so bad, but I truly feel bad because he’s special needs and I like Celina. So, @stevewilldoit, make the apology video I don’t want this to get ugly. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 15, 2024

From the looks of it, Dillon Danis wants to settle this beef inside the ring. In fact, Danis is so confident that he claimed Steve’s girlfriend, Celina Smith, would have to go through a hard time if the YouTuber ever stepped into the ring with him.

Well, Steve hasn’t responded to Danis’ thinly veiled threat as of yet, although that hasn’t stopped the latter from handing out scam accusations.

Dillon Danis calls out Dana White’s close friend SteveWillDoIt for ‘scamming’ fans

It seems that Dillon Danis hasn’t learned his lesson from the Logan Paul lawsuit, as he seems to be on a mission to publicly expose SteveWillDoIt on social media. In fact, the 30-year-old claimed that Steve doesn’t think twice before scamming his fans and other strangers online.

“Scum.”

Danis then went on to share two screenshots- one of a conversation with an anonymous user who claimed that SteveWillDoIt owed him $50,000, and another where a fan accused the YouTuber of running scams. Well, with such accusations out in the open, it remains to see how Steve will respond to it.