Leon Edwards Reveals the Key to Mastering 5:00 AM Fights for UFC 304

Leon Edwards has a secret technique that Tom Aspinall is now going to use. Both fighters are currently in training camp for the upcoming UFC 304 card in Manchester, which starts at 3 am BST, highly unusual for a PPV event. Edwards and Aspinall will be fighting at around 5 am and the former is showing how.

Neither Tom Aspinall nor Leon Edwards has experienced fighting so early in the morning. However, Edwards has come up with a special plan.

In a recent interview with Aspinall for his YouTube channel, ‘Rocky’ spoke about how he is going to alter his body clock ahead of the fight,

“You don’t have to train at 5 in the morning. You get your body used to about 1-2 o’clock in the morning and after that you should be fine…Moving the clock a little bit”

Leon Edwards spoke about how they will have to slowly adjust their body clock to be comfortable fighting past midnight.

Now, since they are six weeks out, they can alter their body clock hour by hour. This process is much easier to do over a long period of time, so they will be fresh at 5 am to put on a show.

Mind you, Leon defends his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, a title he had won by defeating the greatest welterweight of all time, Kamaru Usman.

Ahead of his next fight, Edwards reminisced on his trilogy with Kamaru Usman with Aspinall.

Leon Edwards tells Tom Aspinall what its like to fight Kamaru Usman thrice

The pair fought thrice, with the Brit taking home 2 wins, despite losing their first fight. In the same interview with Tom Aspinall, Edwards spoke about what it feels like to fight the same opponent thrice,

“The more you fight, the more you probably get comfortable with him. Then it feels like sparring…I’ve sparred this guy three times basically.”

⚡️ Leon Edwards on fighting the same opponent three times: “The more you fight, the more it gets comfortable with him. Then it feels like sparring with him.” Tom Aspinall / YT pic.twitter.com/Z8N0q2svP0 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 9, 2024

Leon Edwards called fighting the same opponent three times ‘sparring’. Because you get more comfortable and familiar with the opponent’s fighting style. Meanwhile, Aspinall will be taking notes as he wants to go toe to toe with the literal UFC GOAT but isn’t being allowed to for some bizarre reason.

Until then, both ‘Rocky’ and Aspinall will be looking to put on a show for their countrymen at UFC 304, despite the odd start time.