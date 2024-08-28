KSI Skeptical About Conor McGregor Fighting Again Believes It’s Just a Bluff

KSI is not biting down on the Conor McGregor hype train. The Brit does not see any way that the Irishman returns to the octagon soon and claims that all his big talk is just a bluff.

‘The Notorious’ had looked to return in September this year against Michael Chandler but had to pull out of the fight due to a broken toe. Now fans are wondering if he will ever return to the octagon, with even Dana White stating that he will not be fighting this year, only for McGregor to take to Twitter and ask his fans to make the fight happen for him before the end of the year.

With so much confusion and uncertainty regarding his return, a lot of the goodwill McGregor has built over the years seems to be running low and KSI knows it.

In a recent interview with the Irish Sun, ‘The Nightmare’ called McGregor’s rants about a comeback a bluff and claimed that the Irishman was in no state of mind to be doing any fighting at all.

“With McGregor, you don’t really know what to expect. He’s a bit of a wild case. I don’t think he’s in any state of mind to be fighting at all. I don’t think he’s gonna be fighting anytime soon…I know it’s just a bluff”

️ KSI speaks about whether Conor McGregor is willing to fight or not: “With McGregor, you don’t really know what to expect. He’s a bit of a wild case. I don’t think he’s in any state of mind to be fighting at all. I don’t think he’s gonna be fighting anytime soon. The UFC have… pic.twitter.com/VUf0HDqV0r — IFN (@IfnBoxing) August 27, 2024

Regardless, KSI himself is looking to make a return to the boxing ring following his injury. He was to fight two opponents in one night but had to pull out due to injury, much to the annoyance/joy of his fans and peers.

However, he believes the difference between Conor McGregor himself is that he actually wants to fight, unlike the Irishman.

Yeah, KSI wants his hands on Jake Paul and he knows how.

KSI knows how to get Jake Paul

KSI is eyeing a return to the boxing ring and Jake Paul is the only one on his mind. The pair have been going back and forth on social media for years now, without agreeing to a fight yet.

It’s mostly harmless talk but Jake has since claimed to be good enough to be representing USA in the Olympics so that the team can win medals. He has also defeated Mike Perry and looks to take on a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November.

Whether we like it or not, he’s making quite a name for himself out there and millions of dollars while he is at it. But KSI knows how to get him to walk into a boxing ring and fight him.

In a recent interview with IFN Boxing, the Brit spoke about what he’s going to do to secure the Paul fight,

“I’m at a point where I don’t need to chase, I can just wait, wait it out and eventually he’s going to have to come to my way”

‼️ KSI on his rivalry with Jake Paul and stated that he will “wait” for the fight rather than “chase” it ️ [Via – High Performance App] pic.twitter.com/eQqIXMhCrp — IFN (@IfnBoxing) August 26, 2024

According to ‘The Nightmare’ the biggest problem in setting up the fight is the weight. The pair are unable to decide on a weight to fight at. KSI believes he is too light and Paul is too heavy which is why it’s hard for them to find any middle ground to fight at.

But Paul is bound to lose a few pounds once he’s done with the Tyson fight, so hopefully these two cross paths soon.