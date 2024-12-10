‘Lowest Earner’: Conor McGregor Defends His Desire for UFC Return Despite $500 Million Empire, Hits Back at Demetrious Johnson’s Remarks

Conor McGregor has not taken Demetrious Johnson’s dig about his fighting career lightly. After Johnson questioned why McGregor still fights despite his $500 million fortune, the Irish superstar went on a fiery rant on X, taking shots at the former UFC champion in the pettiest way imaginable.

The Notorious called Johnson the “lowest earner” in the UFC, and mocked him for getting traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren.

This disproportionate response is something McGregor is known for. He has time and again used X (formerly Twitter) to attack his critics, only to delete the comments later. So, it will not be a surprise that these posts will end up in the bin, with screenshots acting as proof that they existed.

Johnson had suggested that with the kind of wealth the Irishman has amassed, he need not keep fighting. DJ had joked that while he knew cocaine was expensive, he did not think it would be expensive enough for the Irishman to want to fight again.

Demestrious Johnson questions why Conor McGregor still wants to fight: “Conor McGregor if I was to ask him why are you still fighting…you have all the money in the world that you can ever want. An extra 10/20 million that should not effect the 500 million he’s made…I don’t… pic.twitter.com/GcygPa9yPl — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 9, 2024

It cannot be said for sure which part of Johnson’s statement was untrue and triggered McGregor. But the former double champ isn’t ready to hang up his gloves. And, clearly, he is in no mood to let the ‘criticism’ slide.

As far as fighting is concerned, McGregor doesn’t seem too keen to be inside the octagon anytime soon. He had last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. He lost the fight to a TKO after having his leg snapped during the fight. McGregor has since teased multiple comebacks, naming Poirier and Nate Diaz.

But his biggest ‘rival’ in this period has been Michael Chandler. The ‘rival’ tag would be an exaggeration though. The two have spent two years calling each other out, but have never been close to fighting each other.

McGregor teases return… yet again

Initially set to fight Chandler at UFC 303, McGregor had to withdraw at the 11th hour after fracturing his toe. Since then whenever Dana White has been asked about his return, the UFC president has maintained that while the plans are in motion for 2025, the Irishman would have to inform first that he is ready.

Now, McGregor has all but ‘confirmed’ that he’s already having those talks with Mr. White.

“Anywhere. Anyweight. Anytime. Dana knows”

“19 KO’s in Pro MMA , that not my business tho great chat @danawhite, love your thinking!”

19 KO’s in Pro MMA , that not my business tho great chat @danawhite, love your thinking! pic.twitter.com/3y8BK45CFV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 10, 2024

But will McGregor follow through? These constant delays and vague promises have made many skeptical. It’s not just the injuries or shifting timelines — it’s the pattern.

McGregor has repeatedly teased fights only for them to never materialize. Whether it’s his issues with USADA compliance, injuries, or just his unpredictable nature, this song and dance has been seen far too many times for people to buy into it.

Adding to the skepticism is McGregor’s lifestyle outside the cage. His social media often showcases a life of luxury, partying, and training that seems more for show than for preparation.

There’s a belief that the hunger that drove him to become a UFC superstar may no longer be there, especially given his massive net worth and other ventures outside of fighting.