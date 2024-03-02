Andrew Tate’s Brother Tristan Pushes for Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC Title Redemption

For a UFC fighter who dedicated years to reaching the top and becoming a champion, losing the belt is indeed devastating. Many fighters’ careers saw a downfall and never quite looked the same after losing their long-held title. From Kamaru Usman to Chris Weidman, there’s an endless list of superstars who fans want to see reclaim their titles. Recently, the brother of Andrew Tate, Tristan name-dropped Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski as champions he wants to see to reclaim their titles on X.

A user named BrayMMA asked the internet who is the former champion they wanted to see regain their title, and he started with Charles Oliveira. To which Tate replied he wanted to see Izzy and Volk, who had just lost their titles, reclaim their championship.

Indeed, these two are favorites of many fans given their personas. While Izzy is flashy and animated, Volk is one of the nicest guys in the company and one of the greatest-ever featherweight fighters who entered the octagon.

For those who don’t know, the Tate brothers have been admirers of Izzy for a long time, and when he delivered the iconic knockout at UFC 287 against Alex Pereira, they showered him with praise. Not just Adesanya; when the Australian fighter opened up about mental health, Tristan was the one who offered support with his tweet.

And now, with this tweet, it is clear that he is a huge admirer of the two UFC greats. However, he doesn’t like everyone in the UFC, as seen with his mockery of Sean Strickland.

Why Does Tristan Tate hate Sean Strickland?

A few months ago, UFC Champion Sean Strickland opened up about his childhood trauma while talking to Theo Von, revealing the emotional side of fighters which resulted in huge sympathy from fans. However, Tristan Tate wasn’t sympathetic and instead mocked him with an anti-LGBT remark.

Tate mocked Strickland, calling him “gay” for crying. It’s not always the case that the Tate brothers hated the UFC star. However, since Strickland called Andrew Tate a “piece of s**t”, the Tate brothers have been calling him out often, and they frequently exchange shots with each other.