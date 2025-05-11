Should a ‘Cheater’ Like Jon Jones Belong in the UFC Hall of Fame? MMA Analyst Sparks Debate

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) enters prior to fighting Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At UFC 315, the announcement that Vitor Belfort would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame sparked more than just applause—it started a serious debate.

While some fans celebrated the news, others were quick to point out Belfort’s history with performance-enhancing drugs, questioning whether someone who’s been suspended for cheating should be honored alongside the sport’s greatest.

One of the more vocal critics? Former UFC fighter and analyst Josh Thomson. For him, this raised a bigger question: if fighters like Belfort—and even Jon Jones, who’s also had his share of controversies—are getting Hall of Fame nods, where do we draw the line?

Should legacy be judged purely by accomplishments, or do the asterisks matter too? While discussing the likes of Jones and Belfort, Thompson shared his thoughts on how cheaters should be treated in the UFC.

He said, “If you’re a cheater, I don’t think you do. Here is the thing, though, if you have tested positive, we should just put in everyone then and then just put an asterisk next to their name. There should be an asterisk next to every cheater.”

UFC heavyweight champion Jones‘ career is a blend of unparalleled talent and recurring controversies, particularly concerning failed drug tests. In 2016, just before UFC 200, he tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole, leading to a one-year suspension.

The following year, after a knockout win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, he tested positive for Turinabol, resulting in the fight being overturned to a no contest and another suspension.

In 2018, trace amounts of the same steroid were detected again, attributed to a “pulsing” effect from previous use. These incidents have cast a shadow over his achievements, prompting debates about his legacy in the sport.

Although Thompson might have a point, it does not take away from the fact that the likes of Jones and Belfort have made a significant impact on the sport.

A closer look at Belfort’s Hall-of-Fame career

Belfort is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer as part of the 2025 class—and it’s a nod to a career packed with highlight-reel moments. Known as “The Phenom,” Belfort made his UFC debut at just 19 at UFC 12 in 1997 and quickly built a rep as a knockout machine, winning his first six fights in the first round, four of them in under a minute.

He bounced around between PRIDE, Strikeforce, and other promotions before returning to the UFC for high-profile showdowns with legends and champions like Jones, Anderson Silva, and Michael Bisping.

Belfort even snagged the light heavyweight title in 2004 at UFC 46 under bizarre circumstances after a cut ended Randy Couture’s night early.

But his legacy is a mixed bag—while he was always dangerous, his time using TRT (testosterone replacement therapy) sparked controversy and debate.