Andrew Tate Shouts ‘INNOCENT’ at Reporters as He Leaves Court (Latest Video)

Since the Romanian police took him into custody, Andrew Tate has been the focus of extensive media coverage. The infamous online celebrity and his brother Tristan Tate were detained last year at their villa in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering.

According to initial reports, the social media sensation and his brother were to be held for 30 days. However, according to several internet sources, their arrest has been prolonged until the end of February. Additionally, Tate’s $4 million worth of luxury items has been seized by Romanian officials throughout the trial.

Andrew Tate shouts ‘innocent’ at the media

During the trial, the British American personality was seen talking to the reporters several times as he was been taken to the court by the authorities. The Tate brothers. during such interactions with the media, have claimed that they are ‘innocent’ and that the authorities don’t have any evidence against them.

Recently, Andrew Tate, while he was been taken to the courtroom, was asked by a reporter if he was innocent. Tate shouted in response. He said, “You know I am innocent.”

Further on, the reporter as asked Tate about his appeal and whether he was going to be released. To which the social media star replied by stating that he was confident ‘justice’ will be served.

More on Tate’s arrest

It has been over a month since the internet celebrity has been in custody. It is interesting to note that despite being in jail, Tate’s Twitter account is still very active. Reportedly, it is handled by his team.

Earlier, Tate sent an email to his fans revealing his experiences in jail. Later, the message was made public through his Twitter account. In the message, Tate talked about the situation of his jail and also claimed that the Romanian authorities are trying to break him.

Tate has several times stated that the motive behind his arrest is less about crime and more about Romanian politics. The controversial social media personality has now appealed against his detention in court. However, the result of the hearing is yet to be released.

