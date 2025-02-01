Michael Bisping Gets His Revenge on Georges St-Pierre 8 Years After UFC Title Loss

Michael Bisping never forgets. Not even after eight years. Especially a certain Canadian gentleman who beat him to take away his coveted middleweight title. The former UFC champion posted a hilarious photo of himself with none other than his old rival, Georges St-Pierre. But this wasn’t a tense face-off or an angry confrontation—it was pure comedy.

Bisping and GSP had clashed inside the Octagon back in 2017 when St-Pierre made his highly anticipated return after a four-year hiatus. The stakes? The UFC Middleweight Championship, which Bisping held at the time. Despite being away from the sport for years, GSP proved he hadn’t lost a step and ended up winning the title.

And now Bisping has his vengeance. The British fighter had GSP playfully locked by the neck, grinning from ear to ear, and exclaimed,

“Finally got my revenge on Georges St. Pierre.”

And, of course, St-Pierre, being the classy and witty guy he is, reposted the same photo with his own hilarious caption:

“This crazy guy got me by surprise today!”

What had actually made GSP’s win all those years ago so much more special was that he had competed as a welterweight fighter all his career. This was going to be his first stint at 185 lbs. Regardless, he put on a dominant performance, submitting Bisping in the third round with a rear-naked choke. It was a fight that also showcased Bisping’s toughness, he refused to quit despite being battered.

But GSP’s legendary arsenal of skills was just too much to handle on the day.

4 Nov 2017 | Madison Square Garden Left hook Larry pays Michael Bisping a visit as GSP eventually secures the rear-naked choke The last submission in 185lb UFC championship history pic.twitter.com/YX4xyZFhvO — Alexander Volkara France (@VolkaraFrance) June 16, 2024



Fast forward to today, and all the bad blood is gone. These two warriors have moved past their rivalry and are now good friends. No more trash talk, no more weigh-in staredowns—just good old-fashioned camaraderie. Both veterans now spend their time doing what they love most.

GSP has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Batroc in the Captain America movie series. Meanwhile, Bisping remains close to the sport. He loves his new roles as a podcaster, broadcaster, expert, and UFC commentator. ‘The Count‘ also continues to find himself in wholesome moments!

Bisping humbled to meet rising prospect

During the peak of his career, Bisping lost his right eye. He knew he would never be medically cleared to compete. So he somehow hid his injury and went on to win the middleweight title. Interestingly, while he was doing that, there was a young kid in Dagestan, who one day wanted to become a world champion.

Unfortunately, he too had lost an eye in training. But Bisping’s story inspired him and now, he’s an undefeated fighter in the UFC, taking on Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a few hours. Sharaputdin Magomedov had the opportunity to share this story with Bisping when he met him during UFC Saudi Arabia’s Media Day.

“I thought with my condition I wouldn’t be allowed to do that (fight). When I saw what you were able to achieve with your condition…you were a huge motivation for me to even be in the sport.”

Shara Bullet opens up to Michael Bisping, revealing how the former champ inspired him to keep fighting despite his own eye condition: “When I saw what you were able to achieve with your condition…you were a huge motivation for me to even be in the sport” @bisping pic.twitter.com/AoUSdluSMR — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 29, 2025

Now, that is a legacy worth leaving behind! Hopefully, Shara too inspires some kid somewhere!