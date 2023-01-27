‘Impressive Individual’ Conor McGregor Receives Praise From Hollywood Stuntman, Who Taught Fight Work to Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, & More

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes in the world. While he hasn’t been quite as successful inside the octagon recently, the work he has put in to be in the position that he is in cannot be undermined.

The work ethic that the Irishman possesses has been hailed by many over the years. And the same happened when a Hollywood stuntman who worked with the former UFC champion in his upcoming movie praised McGregor for the same.

What did Garrett Warren say about Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is set to make his Hollywood debut with the movie Roadhouse. In the movie, he worked with one of the best stuntmen in the world, Garrett Warren.

Speaking about his experience of working with the former UFC champion, Warren took to Instagram and suggested that Conor McGregor has a huge heart and an even larger work ethic. While praising McGregor, Warren said, “This is gonna be a wild ride! A truly impressive individual with a huge heart and an even larger work ethic! The future is here.”

Interestingly, Garrett Warren has worked with some of the most popular actors in the world, such as Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and more. It’s safe to say that McGregor put in the hard work for his upcoming movie, which did not go unnoticed by the people working around him. That said, it will be interesting to see how his debut movie, the Roadhouse, does when it hits the cinemas.

Will ‘The Notorious’ coach in The Ultimate Fighter again?

McGregor has been out of action in the UFC for almost two years now. His last bout was against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021 when he suffered a nasty leg injury.

However, thankfully for his fans, Conor McGregor will most likely return to the octagon later this year. Moreover, the Irishman could return as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter as a coach as he has been approached by the UFC to return to the show as revealed by himself. Later UFC president Dana White also posted it on his Instagram story.

It is worth noting that nothing is certain at the moment and it remains to be seen as to whether or not he will coach another season of The Ultimate Fighter upon his return to the UFC or not.

