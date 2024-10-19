Michael Chandler Chooses Podcasting Over UFC Commentary for His Future

Michael Chandler wants to be the next Joe Rogan. The UFC lightweight fighter revealed that he will start his own podcast and follow the likes of Rogan and Jon Anik after he hangs up his gloves, just not into the commentary booth.

There are a lot of prospects for UFC fighters when they retire from the sport. Many of them join the company as commentators or analysts to make use of their knowledge of the sport, while others branch out and create their own content like Brendan Schaub and Rampage Jackson.

Chandler knows he does not have many years left in the UFC, he is already 38 years old, a normal age for a UFC fighter to hang up his gloves.

In a recent podcast with Bo Nickal, ‘Iron’ spoke about his plans to do the latter.

“I didn’t enjoy it (commentary) as much as I thought I was going to….It’s not something I love as much as I thought I would. I’d rather be on this kind of microphone speaking to the masses.”

Chandler has tried his hand at doing commentary for fights. But he did not like the research aspect of it where you need to know the information of every fighter on the card that day.

Although he did not enjoy it as much as he would consider it if offered a lucrative contract, he’s happy talking to interesting people on the internet.

For now, though, he has bigger aspirations, like becoming the #1 lightweight contender so he can secure a title shot.

Chandler reveals his path to the title shot

Michael Chandler is taking on Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in New York City after having wasted two years of his prime waiting for Conor McGregor to show up.

But the American will look to make an example of the ‘Do Bronx’ in their rematch, having lost the first one to poor decision-making, and stake his claim to the title shot, either against Arman Tsarukyan or most likely, Islam Makhachev.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on his Show, the former Bellator lightweight champion spoke about what a win against Oliveira would do for him,

“I’m betting on myself to go beat Charles Oliveira. For the Conor fight to still be there, if it is or it isn’t, I’m fine because (If) I beat Charles Oliveira, I fight Islam or Arman in 2025.”

So there’s a lot at stake for Chandler at UFC 310. The thing he has been working towards for the past few years may finally be in his grasp. However, Oliveira, having already defeated him soundly in that first fight, is himself looking for that elusive Makhachev match and doesn’t intend on letting anyone walk over him.