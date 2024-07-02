Michael Chandler Eyes Beyond Conor McGregor Fight Calls Out Islam Makhachev for Title Shot: ‘Targeting Your A** for 8 Years’

Conor McGregor watch out, it seems Michael Chandler is finally moving on. The Irishman is out of action for at least a few months after fracturing his pinky toe ahead of UFC 303. And ‘Iron’ himself has not fought in over a year now because he has been waiting on ‘The Notorious’ to return. But it would seem, he’s finally looking at greener pastures.

A fight against Conor McGregor is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, not just fame and money both included in the package. The paychecks from a McGregor fight are just from a different planet compared to any other fight.

And McGregor has used it to dilly dally. From movie commitments to making Chandler wait for frivolous reasons, McGregor has truly actualized his words to the American from their season together on TUF, “You’ll do what you’re told“.

However, after waiting for so long, it seems Michael Chandler’s patience is running thin and he’s no longer doing what he’s told. Or at least threatening to not do what he’s told, more like!

Chandler believes he has unlocked the secret to beating Dagestani Sambo wrestling, the style of fighting that rendered both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov unbeatable.

“I’ve been your ass for 8 years…good, old-fashioned, passionate @MizzouWrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week @MAKHACHEVMMA”

I’ve been your ass for 8 years…good, old-fashioned, passionate @MizzouWrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week @MAKHACHEVMMA https://t.co/BXsldmIIzn — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 2, 2024

That said, Chandler has not done enough to earn a title shot yet. His last win in the UFC came two years ago, before which he had lost to Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

However, with no real competition left for Islam other than Arman Tsarukyan, the opportunity seems to have trickled down his way successfully.

But Islam isn’t the only one Chandler is poking. ‘Iron’ has teased a renewal of his spicy rivalry with the Louisiana slugger.

Chandler wants some of that Dustin hot sauce

Poirier recently called out Islam Makhachev to a rematch but at the same time that Chandler also called out the champ for a title fight.

So ‘Iron’ clapped back at Poirier asking him to retire already, claiming his time is over.

‘The Diamond then cut him back to size!

“Choked your a*s out, and you haven’t fought since”

Choked your ass out, and you haven’t fought since https://t.co/WLV5W3mvJB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 2, 2024

“Pipe down muscle milk mike”

Pipe down muscle milk mike — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 2, 2024

Chandler definitely regrets his tweet since the entire comment section is just fans posting videos of him getting absolutely pummeled and choked out.

With all the confusion in who will fight whom next, it’s not a shout to call for a Poirier vs. Chandler match up. Both want the title shot next and are two of the best in the division, with no fights scheduled for either of them.