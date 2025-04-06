‘Minimum $350,000′: ’Little Di*khead’ Mike Perry Offered ‘Anywhere Anytime Fight’ by Ex-UFC Star Under MisFits Banner

Finally hoping to settle their differences inside a combat sports setting, Mike Perry has received a sizeable offer to fight by ex-UFC star, Darren Till later this annum.

Perry lit up the BKFC scene with his arrival in the promotion three years ago. Embarking on a stunning five-fight winning spree following a topsy-turvy run with the UFC, Perry has since emerged as the promotion’s biggest star.

Yet to be booked for his return since a boxing loss to Jake Paul in July last year, rumors of a pairing with ex-UFC champion, Robbie Lawler have been rife in recent weeks.

“Who should face me next? I see Robbie Lawler in the crowd. And I think he should take the gloves off. He should step inside the square circle against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry,” he had said at the Bareknuckle Hollywood event in South Florida in December last year.

However, another potential foe for Perry is fellow Octagon alum Till. Recently making his MisFits Boxing debut, the Liverpool striker made light work of Anthony Taylor with a knockout victory this year.

Since then, he has been booked to fight fellow Brit, Darren Stewar but the pairing was shelved following the cancellation of this month’s card in the UK.

So, with no fight in the near future, Till sees this as an opportunity to be gunning for a chance to finally settle his differences with Perry. But it’s not going to be cheap.

Following their infamous Spar – Spa encounter years back, Till wants upwards of a quarter of a million to fight Perry in the future.

“On my children’s life I will fight (Mike) Perry for a nice sum of money,” Till posted on X.

“Let’s say minimum $350,000 if it makes him happy etc… Perry is asking for crazy amounts of money to MisFits to fight me, scared. Stop pricing yourself out you little dummy or tell Malki (Kawa) because I’ll terror him as well!” he said.

Ok… On my children’s life I will fight Perry for a nice sum of money let’s say minimum $350,000 if it makes him happy etc… Perry is asking for crazy amounts of money to MisFits to fight me, scared.

Stop pricing yourself out you little dummy or tell Malki because I’ll terror… — DT (@darrentill2) April 5, 2025

Furthermore, Till wants Perry to travel to his native Liverpool to score a grudge match.

“Here is the deal… I will fight you anywhere at anytime,” he continued.

“I am thinking summer Echo Arena… (Liverpool) Let’s do it! I am sick to death of having this back & forth with you. I simply want to fight you. Because you are sh*t & such easy money for me you dope of a man… Little d**khead!“, he added, formally issuing the challenge.

Funnily enough, if one asks Perry, Till was offered a $2 million payday for the bout but had priced himself out in 2024.

Perry aks Till to test himself at BKFC

And as far as Perry is concerned, Till has been the one putting the firm brakes on any chance of them ever sharing a combat setting.

“What is he (Darren Till) doing?” Perry told MMA Fighting.

“I know they gave him a hell of an offer. Respect that you don’t care about that type of offer, and you want what you want. When you want what you want, that’s respectable”, he said of Till making his own way in combat sports.

However, Perry believes the BKFC is the real test of a man’s grit. “At the end of the day, screw the gloves. Test yourself for real. Up against the bone. Skin and bone, baby, that’s what’s in there. Test yourself”, he said.

In the midst of all this, Till, once a UFC middleweight title contender, has vowed to somehow find his way back into the promotion.

Post Edited By: Smrutisnat Jena