Is There Any UFC Event This Weekend: Which Fighters Are Competing?

The UFC as a promotion has been growing at a staggering rate over the past few years. Ever since the pandemic, the promotion has experienced a boom in popularity like no other sport has. There are a lot of factors that contribute to the success of the UFC. Chief among them is the fact that the UFC is non stop. Other than a month-long break in the year, Dana White and his team put on events almost every week.

Advertisement

Despite nearing the end of the year, the UFC fight machine marches on. A question that pops up commonly among fans every weekend is, is there a UFC fight this weekend? And who is fighting. Let’s take a closer look. The UFC fight night card this weekend is headlined by Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. The co-main event on the night is between ​​Michael Morales and Jake Matthews.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Czl5cflrM-9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



For the past few years now, the frequency of fights has increased significantly. The promotion is putting up fights almost every weekend now. The frequency of PPV events have remained the same. However, fight night cards have increased massively in frequency. This increase in the number of events have garnered mixed reactions from fans. Some fans are happy with the fact that they can watch fights every weekend.

On the flip side, having to put up fights every weekend means that the quality of matchmaking has taken a big hit. Especially in 2023, a lot of the fight night cards have been headlined by fighters who would generally not make it on to the main card of a PPV event. Needless to say, this has not affected the UFC one bit.

A closer look at UFC fight night main event this weekend

The main event between Allen and Craig promises to be an extremely exciting middleweight clash. Allen is an extremely promising talent and he is the youngest fighter in the top 15. ‘All in’ comes into the fight with a mind-boggling 82% finishing rate and a five-fight win streak. Of his five fights, four have been finishes. Therefore, it is safe to assume he will be aiming for a finish this weekend as well.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Czwkug_Ob-z/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



That will be easier said than done against a veteran in Paul Craig. ‘Bearjew’ is coming into the fight on the back of a quick knockout win over Andre Muniz in July 2023. Prior to that, Craig had lost two fights in a row. He will be aiming to keep his win streak going against Allen. ‘Bearjew’ is one of the best grapplers in the division and has won 76% of his fights via submission. That will be his biggest weapon against Allen.

Advertisement

Needless to say, fans are in for an epic clash this weekend.