Money Over UFC Title! Charles Oliveira Would Rather Fight Conor McGregor Than Islam Makhachev

UFC 300 is just a few days away and features several fights that will massively impact their respective divisions. Chief among them is the number contender eliminator at lightweight between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Dana White has even claimed that the winner of that bout will be next in line for the title shot. However, while winning the belt back has been Charles Oliveira’s purpose all along, there is one fight that he would prefer over a shot at the UFC title.

‘Do Bronx’ is fresh off a devastating knockout win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. He recently appeared in an interview on the ‘MMAFightingonSBN’ YouTube channel, where he was asked if given the chance would he pick a fight with Conor McGregor or a shot at the title against Islam Makhachev. Surprisingly, Oliveira picked the former, and justified his answer, saying,

“I would absolutely go with Conor because of the money. It has happened in the past with Poirier, and everybody criticised him. I even said it was crazy, but you have to think ahead. Everything has to be discussed. That is what happened in the Poirier fight. You’re putting too much money in your bank account to live a good life. And then you’re fighting for the title, it does not make any difference.”

Charles Oliveira slams Arman Tsarukyan’s bullshit remarks

‘The Notorious’ is the biggest draw in the sport by far. Five of the most successful UFC PPVs all have the Irishman as the headliner. Moreover, along with McGregor, his opponents also earn life-changing money. This is exactly why Oliveira claimed that setting yourself up financially while securing an easy win is the right choice to make just like Dustin Poirier did after UFC 257.

In the same interview, Charles Oliveira slammed recent comments made by Arman Tsarukyan. The former champion rubbished rumors about him being a ‘quitter,’ and claimed that despite that being a common conception, he has proved otherwise in his recent wins over the likes of Gaethje, Poirier, and Chandler.



Oliveira further criticized Tsarukyan for claiming that he was not motivated enough anymore to win the title. ‘Do Bronx’ emphatically stated that he is desperate to become the champion. The 34-year-old also referenced his finishing record in the UFC to insist that he was a force to be reckoned with. Based on his recent comments, it appears as though Oliveira is all fired up to secure his 21st finish in the promotion this weekend.