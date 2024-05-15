“Most Boring Fight”: Jon Anik’s UFC 304 Tease for Belal Muhammad Provokes Fans’ Frustration

With Belal Muhammad now actively looking for a title shot, Jon Anik has revealed when the 35-year-old might step into the octagon next. Although Belal defeated Gilbert Burns, one of the toughest fighters in welterweight, back in May 2023, he hasn’t taken to the octagon since then. However, Jon Anik recently revealed that the American welterweight has already booked his flight to Manchester, England, hinting that he may fight on the UFC Manchester card on July 27th.

While the UFC Manchester card was subject to a lot of speculation online, fans were not impressed with the latest revelation as one said,

“No one wants to watch boring belal at 530am refunds incoming #UFC304”

Another fan poked fun at the 3 am UK starting time of the event and the fact that Belal Muhammad would be fighting on the card,

“UK Fans watching a Belal fight at 3am that’s fucked”

Similarly, a commenter called out Jon Anik for announcing the most boring fight in UFC history, comparing it to Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza 2,

“This will go down as the most boring fight in UFC history, even worse than Rose vs Carla 2.”

Another user wrote about how the PPV would not sell well in the United States. Mainly because of the potential main and co-main events,

“No american in history is ever buying the PPV if they main and co main are aspinall blaydes and leon belal”

Interestingly, some wondered if Belal Muhammad could be the backup fighter for a Leon Edwards fight. This is a possibility since the champ does have other options for his next title defense,

“How cruel would it be if Belal ended up being the backup fighter”

Meanwhile, considering how Belal always faces criticism for his fighting style, one commenter pointed out how evil the UFC would have to be to make the UK fans wake up at 6 am to watch him

“Making the people going to ufc Manchester wait till 6am to watch Belal is genuinely as evil as it gets”

Jon Anik recently spoke about what the future looks like for Belal Muhammad. The UFC fighter is looking for his next opponent and Colby Covington is a name that came to the forefront.

Jon Anik calls out Colby Covington for wanting to finally fight Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad will return to the octagon this year. However, who he will fight is still a mystery with no confirmation from the organization yet. However, In a recent episode of the Anik Florian Podcast, Jon Anik spoke about Colby Covington’s sudden interest in fighting Muhammad, saying,

“Colby is finally invoking the name Belal Muhammad right now, when he’s on the cusp of the title he says maybe that Muhammad guy. Insane, objectively insane.”

Jon Anik believes Colby Covington calling out Belal Muhammad is insane since he had no interest in fighting the 35-year-old previously. However, with Belal now on the verge of securing a title shot, Covington challenged him to a fight that makes no sense for ”Remember The Name.’