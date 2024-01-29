Michael Chandler Labels Conor McGregor’s Year Off as ‘The Coiling of the Spring’ for a Major Comeback

It’s been 34 major events for the company since its biggest superstar’s absence. It’s been a while since Conor McGregor stepped into the octagon, with his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Since then, there has been no return. Due to McGregor’s absence, Michael Chandler has been affected the most. And now, talking about the return of the Irishman on X, Chandler labels his hiatus as the ‘coiling of the spring.’

Fight fans are aware that it’s been almost a year, with reports suggesting a potential matchup between the two fighters. Consequently, Chandler chose not to fight anyone for a long time. Unfortunately, fans felt deprived of a year without experiencing Chandler’s performances, all due to McGregor’s extended break. And now Chandler talking about it stated ‘The Notorious’ absence is building anticipation for a significant return.

Talking about the return of Mystic Mac, Dana White has yet to announce it. However, as Chandler stated, whenever he returns, it would be epic and would add even more excitement. Fans who are frustrated with the delay of Chandler’s fight would be delighted to see him back in the octagon. Meanwhile, DC talking about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler had some words of advice for the American fighter.

Daniel Cormier advised Michael Chandler not to be a puppet of Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier, talking about the long awaited fight, stated McGregor is playing games, being a villain. He says McGregor wants Chandler to fight 30 lbs heavier than usual. Given that the former UFC champion believes Chandler won’t mind the weight difference, he’s ready to face The Irishman under any condition due to the fact that it will be financially and career-wise would be the biggest. As per DC,

“McGregor is being bad. McGregor Is playing the game. McGregor is being the villain right now. Because the villain manipulates. The villain pills the strings, the villain is the puppet master. The villain makes you move to his music, the villain makes you to his rhythm. You know why, because Michael Chandler is a good guy.”

Cormier advised Chandler to stand up for himself against McGregor, who is making it clear that this is his game. Drawing a parallel with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s situation, Cormier suggests Chandler level the playing field with McGregor and assert himself in a position of equality. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Chandler will change his approach.