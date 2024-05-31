“Most Random Group”: Alex Pereira, Robbie Lawler, Kayla Harrison, and Merab Dvalishvilli Spark Fan Frenzy with Theme Park Adventure

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is the Moai (stoneface) emoji personified. However, when it comes to hanging out with his friends and colleagues on joy rides, Poatan’s smile is wider than the imaginary bow he draws.

The Brazilian fighter was recently spotted having fun at a theme park with an unusual group of UFC fighters, including fan favorite Merab Dvalishvili, Kayla Harrison, and Robbie Lawler.

In a few clips that are now going viral on social media, the UFC superstars are seen really soaking in the fun of the theme park, enjoying bumper cars, roller coasters, and more.

At this point, it’s unclear as to what brought together such a random group.

However, fans were excited to see Alex Pereira enjoying himself and displaying emotions. Needless to say, a group as random as this quartet was bound to draw some interesting reactions from fans.

One fan said, “This is the most random group of people to be hanging out.” They are not wrong. Any group you find Pereira smiling in, is a weird group.

Another fan commented on two fighters in particular saying, “robbie lawler and poaton in the same place. there has never been more aura.”

“imagine running into Alex, merab, robbie & kayla at a theme park”– said a fan trying to make sense of the situation.

The quartet won a fan’s heart who said, “So wholesome.”

Another fan had similar feelings saying, “Weirdly wholesome video for some reason lol.”

“Imagine picking a fight with them”– commented a fan.

Nobody is picking a fight these guys for sure. And it’s not just because they could literally just paralyze you for life but because Alex Pereira and Merab Dvalishvili are just insanely loved by the fans everywhere they go.

A closer look at Alex Pereira and Merab Dvalishvili’s Instagram personalities

Alex Pereira easily got into the good books of UFC fans thanks to his jaw-dropping knockouts. However, it was not the same case for Merab Dvalishvili.

‘The Machine’ was not the most popular fighter on the roster. However, he seemed to have turned that around in recent months courtesy of his hilarious skits targeting his opponents on social media. Merab is a funny man who doesn’t take himself seriously when he’s not competing and people love that about him.

So naturally, as the videos got picked up, he became more beloved than ever before.

Now, Dvalishvili is an extremely well-liked fighter, soon to challenge for Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight belt. This will be a great fight to witness and not just because both these guys are extremely good at what they do. But they also happen to have a mad social media game. ‘Suga’ especially is a master of this, so Merab will need to step up.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile is tapping into the internet’s perception of him and playing overexaggerated caricatures of himself and people are loving him for it. It will surely help him gain enough traction for a title fight if Jon Jones manages to beat Stipe Miocic and still doesn’t want to fight Tom Aspinal.