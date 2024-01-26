“Grow a Pair”: Dustin Poirier, Gilbert Burns, and Fans React as Jon Anik Shares Intentions to Retire Following Recent Backlash

The UFC’s first PPV of the new year featured a title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. The middleweight division now has a third champion in the space of four months after Du Plessis walked away with a split-decision win at UFC 297. However, since the fight, fans have been obstreperous on social media stating that the judges robbed Strickland. UFC commentator Jon Anik, having faced the wrath of the fans, was left questioning his longevity in the sport. This, in turn, has garnered reaction from the fans on Instagram & Twitter.

Jon Anik was one of the very few people who openly went against the popular narrative. He stated that he felt Dricus Du Plessis won thanks to the control he had due to the takedowns, especially in rounds two and three. In a recent episode of his podcast, he stated that the reaction from the fans has him questioning his future in the sport. He said,

“I don’t know, I just feel like there’s a lot of malice and disrespect from the fan base. We can disagree, don’t take it from me, Demetrious Johnson and Kenny Florian thought ‘DDP’ won the fight. I’ve just been very off put with the negativity that has permeated my feed since Saturday night, and I’m just not sure how much longer I have in this space, honestly.”

Needless to say, such strong comments from a fan favourite in Anik have garnered strong reactions from the fans.

One fan said, “ill add to the negativity and tell bro to grow a pair”

Dustin Poirier commented, “Preach”

Johnny Eblen said, “Always going to be negativity regardless of the sport..”

Another fan said, “MMA really does have the worst fans though.”

“The internet isn’t a real place. If you’re not happy put your phone down.” – commented a fan.

Gilbert Burns also reacted to the news, saying, “My man @Jon_Anikis a legend on the commentary!”

While Jon Anik has faced the heat several times for his takes, this is the first time it seems to have gotten to him. Despite his comments, Anik will not be stepping away anytime soon.

Jon Anik to part ways with the UFC?

Jon Anik has been working with the UFC since 2011 when he made his commentary debut. Since then, Anik has become an integral part of the UFC PPV experience alongside Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. However, despite his comments, Anik will not be leaving anytime soon.

In the podcast, Anik also seemed to reveal that he has a deal with the UFC that runs till 2026 at least. Anik might have vented his frustrations in the heat of the moment, however, he still has a lot left to give to the sport. While there is a change he might not change his mind on the issue, it seems unlikely that Anik will retire anytime soon.