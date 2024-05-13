Islam Makhachev Takes Break from UFC 302 Training Camp to Enjoy New York Mets Game

February 26, 2022, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 26: Islam Makhachev meets with the press following the win at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 49 – Makhachev vs Green event on February 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20220226_zsa_p175_020 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Islam Makhachev watching baseball is not something any UFC fan could have imagined, especially since the UFC lightweight champion is currently in training camp for his next fight. But everyone needs a break. So ahead of his UFC 302 title fight against Dustin Poirier, Makhchev spent some time watching a Mets game.

The Dagestani fighter was at Citi Field to watch the New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Makhachev even donned a Mets jersey while watching the match. And he wasn’t alone either, the champ had his entire team from the American Kickboxing Academy with him.

Now while Makhachev is more of a soccer fan like Khabib Nurmaggomedov, it would appear coach Javier Mendez has roped in him for an MLB game. Mendez even shared a video of the champion with a #24 jersey claiming he was the latest addition to the Mets team.

The New York-based Baseball team also posted a photo of the UFC champion on their Instagram account. The likes of Ali Abdelaziz, his manager, were also with him. Funnily enough, In a video later shared by his AKA Teammate, Makhachev mistook the New York Mets for a New Jersey team.

When prompted by his teammate, he pointed to the Mets jersey and said ‘New Jersey ‘ making for a hilarious video.

All jokes aside, ahead of his fight Islam Makhachev had made fun of Dustin Poirier’s guillotine, claiming he had never seen him finish anyone with it. ‘The Diamond’ has come up with a fitting response to the champion.

Dustin Poirier claims he will make a statue of himself if he submits Islam Makhachev via guillotine

Dustin Poirier is not one to back down from a little trash-talking. While he never really starts it, he has his own fun in the process. Islam Makhachev was the one who started it this time when he claimed Poirier’s guillotine was no good.

So, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour, ‘The Diamond’ spoke about his plans for the evening if he submitted Makhachev with a guillotine.

“I’ll get a bronze statue in my front yard of me in the guillotine position.”

Dustin Poirier also hilariously revealed to Ariel Helwani that he was training for a guillotine submission every day during training despite his coaches telling him to stop. Islam Makhachev claims he will never tap out to Poirier’s guillotine, but if ‘The Diamond’ does end up pulling it off, it will be one of the most iconic moments in MMA history.