UFC’s Merab Dvalishvili After Near-Kiss Blunder Highlights Food and Gym as Ultimate Dependable Allies

Merab Dvalishvili had some girl trouble. But luckily for him, his good friend Paulo Costa helped him get over it. As peculiar as that sounds, it is true. Keeping up with the tradition of posting viral videos to call out Sean O’Malley, Devalishvili added a skit where he was on a date with a woman but ended up being disappointed.

In the skit, Merab Dvalishvili appears to be on a date with a woman. The pair lean in for a kiss but end up hugging, and the Georgian seems deflated. He captioned the post by saying,

“F@#k it … at least food and the gym never disappoint me! @BorrachinhaMMA”

Luckily for him, Paulo Costa was there to support him as he offered him his food and led him to a squat rack. The purpose of the skit was to say that women may disappoint him but his food and the gym never will.

While we praise Dvalishvili for his humor, it must be noted that the skit must be taken as a joke and no one owes you physical intimacy for anything. But if your reaction to that is just working out with Paulo Costa, well that’s just a green flag.

Fans always praise Merab Dvalishvili’s skits and the response here hasn’t been any different. Fans want to see more of the Georgian’s personality and humor as he slowly turns into a fan favorite.

In fact, during his trip to India, he did something that fans loved. The #1 bantamweight contender seems to make friends wherever he goes.

Merab Dvalishvili challenges random Indian strangers to a wrestling match

Merab Dvalishvili recently visited India during UFC 301. He went there for a meet and greet alongside Indian UFC fighter Anshul Jubli.

The pair appeared on the UFC India Show and even trained at the organization’s gym in Bandra. However, the Georgian fighter had a training session of his own when he went to the beach.

Dvalishvili encountered a group of men at the beach and randomly started wrestling with them, throwing them around like paperweights. And it looked so much fun that even the men being thrown around looked like they loved it.

Fans love to see this side of UFC fighters when they aren’t laser focussed on breaking faces and just want to hang out with common people as one of them. Merab Dvalishvili is one such fighter who always makes time for his fans and treats them like his friends.

With the amount of popularity he is gaining it is hard to see how the UFC does not give him the title shot next.