Why Does Tony Ferguson Keep Mentioning CSO? What Does It Mean?

Tony Ferguson is a legend of the sport. The lightweight icon has given fans some of the most entertaining fights. At one point, he was one of the most dominant fighters in the division building up a 12-fight win streak. However, he is now on a 7-fight losing streak and fans are wondering whether it is time for him to hang up his gloves. There is a term Ferguson frequently uses in his social media posts, CSO. Fans wonder what is it?

Advertisement

Tony Ferguson has a unique way of typing on social media. His captions are usually long and use a lot of emojis and hashtags. One common term in most of them is CSO.

CSO refers to ‘Champ S*it Only’, a mindset that the UFC fighter has. Everything that he does are things that a champion does, training or otherwise, he lives life like a champion.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TonyFergusonXT/status/1759748803241164833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tony Ferguson was octagon side at the recent UFC 298 event. Fans cheered loudly for him when he appeared on the big screen and he thanked them for it.

Meanwhile, Ferguson was making some UFC fighters feel star-struck backstage at UFC 298.

Ian Garry looks star-struck as Tony Ferguson congratulates him backstage at UFC 298

Ian ‘Machado’ Garry has kept his unbeaten record alive at UFC 298. The Irishman beat Geoff Neal via decision to go 14-0 as a professional.

Following his fight, he bumped into Tony Ferguson backstage and he looked star-struck as the lightweight embraced him. Ferguson congratulated Garry on his win and he had this to say,

Advertisement

“You’re the f*cking man, appreciate you. Appreciate you a lot.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DanFernandes__/status/1759100034170429762?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite his current record inside the octagon, Tony Ferguson is still a legend of the game. Many of the current UFC fighters like Ian Garry have idolized him as a fighter.

Ferguson is not yet ready to hang up his gloves. He seems to be training regularly and posting updates on social media. Looks like the lightweight is planning on fighting again.

He will look to turn the tide in his next fight and get a win to his name. Otherwise, there are only a certain amount of fights the UFC can offer him if he keeps losing.