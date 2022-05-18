“My coaching is a lot better than yours” – Tony Ferguson challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov to compete against him in The Ultimate Fighter, Khabib Responds

Tony Ferguson challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov to compete against him in TUF where it would be Tony Ferguson’s team vs Khabib’s team.

Tony recently spoke about his last fight and his career in general on the MMA Hour. The interview was quite long and Tony had a lot things to speak about. Tony shared his thoughts on his recent KO loss to Michael Chandler. Tony highlighted a couple of things and stated what went right and what went wrong. Well, it would be a remiss if Khabib doesn’t come up in a conversation with Ferguson and vice versa.

Speaking about Khabib, Tony had an idea which he presented to Ariel. Tony wants to be a coach against Khabib on TUF. It will be just like Tony Ferguson vs Khabib but not MMA. It would be Tony’s Team vs Khabib’s team on The Ultimate Fighter.

I believe that when his dad [Khabib’s] said we were supposed to compete, I believe that. I would love to be able to coach against him in The Ultimate Fighter, how about that? You know, best man wins on the team. I guarantee my coaching is a lot better than yours, Khabib. Not a lot of people understand that.”-Tony via MMA Hour.

Tony said he has nothing personal against Khabib but also took a shot at him b y saying he ran away in during the pandemic. Ferguson said he built a team for his 12 fight win streak in the UFC and can do that again. Ferguson has had an impressive run in the UFC before the Gaethji fight.

After the loss to Justin not much has went the Ferguson way but he still is a competitor. Jiu Jitsu, soccer be it any sport it doesn’t matter, Tony added. He said it would be good to shake the guy’s hand, squash some beef and move on(speaking about Khabib).

What do you think about this coach vs coach and team vs team competition between Tony and Khabib?

Tony I like the idea about TUF, call your bosses and let them make an offer, but if they don’t have ideas, I myself will offer you a deal on the @EagleFightClub platform, we doing some business here you know. – Khabib tweeted

